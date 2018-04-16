Ambient Lighting Market Shoots Up to USD 94 Billion by 2022 at 11% of CAGR: Asserts MRFR

Market Scenario:

The ambient lighting are the latest lighting solutions in the market. It delivers the best quality, brightness, attractive light, precise illumination, greater efficiency, reduced glare and others. The demand of these lighting are huge due to its energy savings, reliable performance, easy installation, low cost maintenance, and others. In June, 2017, Inova Semiconductor has started offering ambient lighting solutions that is light emitting diode (LED) lighting system to the automotive industry which provides high-resolution in-car video application. These lighting solution is widely accepted by premium car manufacturers including BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Rolls Royce, Volvo, Bentley, and others.

The companies such as Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), Enterprise Lighting LTD (U.S.), Unity Technologies SF (U.S.), OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany), are the leading provider of high performance with new design of ambient lighting solution in the market. In June, 2016, Dialog Semiconductor has introduced ambient light and color sensor controls to the smart lighting platform of advanced LED drivers and Bluetooth controllers.

The global ambient lighting market is bifurcated on the basis of type, components, applications and region. The type is segmented into down lighting, surface mounted lighting, suspended lighting, track lighting and others. The components is segmented into hardware, software, services and others. The applications is segmented residential, commercial (automotive, hospitals, offices) and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Get Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4196

The regional analysis of ambient lighting market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of market share in ambient lighting market as it has huge demand in many sectors including residential, commercial, industrial sectors and others. The ambient lighting market in Europe region is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and India is an emerging market for ambient lighting market and expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years as the companies are taking interest in targeting the ambient lighting in these market to meet the requirement of customers’ need.

The global Ambient Lighting Market is expected to grow at USD 94 Billion by 2023, at 11% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands),

General Electric Company (U.S.),

Enterprise Lighting LTD (U.S.),

Unity Technologies SF (U.S.),

Cree, Inc. (U.S.),

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (U.S.),

Häfele GmbH & Co KG (Germany),

Pasolite (India), LIGMAN Lighting Co., Ltd. (Thailand),

Thorn Lighting (U.K)

OSRAM Licht GmBH (Germany),.

Segments:

The global ambient lighting market has been segmented on the basis of type, components, applications and region.

Global Ambient Lighting Market By Type:

Down Lighting

Surface Mounted Lighting

Suspended Lighting

Track Lighting

Others



Global Ambient Lighting Market By Components:

Hardware

Software

Services

Others



Global Ambient Lighting Market By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

– Automotive

– Hospitals

– Offices



Global Ambient Lighting Market By Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest Of The World



Intended Audience

Ambient lighting manufacturing companies

Original equipment manufacturers

Ambient lighting providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ambient-lighting-market-4196

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE:

1.3.1 GLOBAL AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET: BY TYPE

1.3.2 GLOBAL AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET: BY COMPONENTS

1.3.3 GLOBAL AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET: BY APPLICATIONS

1.3.4 GLOBAL AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET: BY REGION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

Continues…

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 2 AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET, BY COMPONENTS

TABLE 3 AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET, BY APPLICATIONS

TABLE 4 AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET, BY REGIONS

TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET, BY TYPE

Continues…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIGURE 2 AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET: BY TYPE (%)

FIGURE 3 AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET: BY COMPONENTS (%)

FIGURE 4 AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET: BY APPLICATIONS (%)

FIGURE 5 AMBIENT LIGHTING MARKET: BY REGION (%)

Continues…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com