IP network video surveillance systems in high demand in Middle East as hospitality sector fuels further growth

Dubai, UAE: Growing demand for streamlined and IP network security systems will double the value of the Middle East’s commercial security market over the next four years, with hospitality likely to witness the highest growth of all end-user segments, according to new research.

Driven by increased investments and stringent regulatory policies, the commercial security market has witnessed an upswing throughout the region creating opportunities for suppliers of IP-based video surveillance, access control and intrusion detection.

Analysts Frost & Sullivan (F&S) estimate the market will be worth US$4.8 Billion by 2021, growing at a 17 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from its US$2.2 billion value in 2016. Video surveillance accounts for a 75 percent of total market share, followed by access control at 15 percent, and intrusion detection at 10 percent.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE together comprise more than half of the entire regional market according to F&S, while among the end-user sectors, hospitality will see the highest growth at a CAGR of 25 percent, followed by commercial buildings at a CAGR of 22 percent.

The latest in sophisticated technologies and innovation in a regional and global market that is undergoing dynamic changes will be a key focal point at Intersec 2018, the world’s leading trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection.

Taking place from 21-23 January 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, Intersec will mark its 20th anniversary edition, featuring more than 1,300 exhibitors from 58 countries.

With 580-plus exhibitors, Commercial Security is the largest of seven sections, with more than two-thirds of the world’s top 50 security solutions players on board, including Hikvision, Bosch, Dahua, Assa Abloy, Tyco, FLIR, Hanwha Techwin, Axis Communications, Avigilon, Panasonic, Infinova, IDIS, and Milestone Systems.

“Safety and security is the pre-eminent priority for businesses and civic authorities not just in the region but across the globe, especially in today’s scenario where a small security vulnerability can lead to major losses,” said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Intersec’s organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

“Intersec’s Commercial Security section reflects the increasing demand that exists in the region for cutting-edge IP-based network video surveillance, access control and monitoring systems. With a majority of the leading brands present, the exhibition presents a comprehensive line-up of the best in the industry to regional trade visitors, systems integrators, end-users and professionals.”

In its 20th anniversary edition, Intersec returns with 13 exhibitors that participated in the very first exhibition in 1999, including the British Security Industry Association (BSIA), which works with the UK Government to support British security companies trade internationally.

The BSIA and supporting government partner the UK Department for International Trade, Defence and Security Organisation, will bring more than 150 UK companies to Intersec 2018, compared to the less than 10 that exhibited in the inaugural edition 20 years ago.

Simon Everest, Director for Operations and Security at the UK Department for International Trade, Defence and Security Organisation, said: “UK companies at Intersec grow every year and that’s testament to what they get out of participating at the show in their ability to meet people, both with older acquaintances and to meet new contacts.

“The UK has a long history in securing major events, most recently the London Olympics so we’re excited about the opportunities that will arise as a result of the Expo 2020 in Dubai. That will be a fantastic event and a really good opportunity to showcase the number of innovative products and technologies from UK providers.

Added Everest: “There’s an increasing interest from UK companies in the Middle East and that comes back to Intersec where the fact that we have more than 150 companies, shows that they all think there’s significant business to be done here in terms of forming new partnerships and building on existing relationships.”

Danish company Milestone Systems, a global leader in open platform video management software (VMS) for IP network-based video surveillance, is another long-time exhibitor looking forward to its 10th participation at Intersec in January 2018.

Milestone will showcase the latest version of its video management software XProtect, which covers the security needs of organisations of all shapes and sizes. Christian Ringler, Milestone Director DACH, Middle East and Africa, said: “The XProtect platform delivers powerful surveillance that is easy to manage, reliable and proven in thousands of customer installations around the world.

“Visitors will see new features, discuss the benefits of a Milestone VMS solution and understand how to engage the Milestone Community to gain maximum value from their Milestone solutions.

“Intersec is one of the most important security events for Milestone in EMEA. Milestone has participated at Intersec since 2008 and our team is looking forward to celebrate this Intersec anniversary alongside a number of key partners in the region,” added Ringler.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to present our latest releases and showcase new and existing cutting-edge partner solutions that integrate with Milestone XProtect VMS. This is truly one of the major shows on a global scale and we are bringing our biggest stand ever.”

Elsewhere, Panasonic, an industry leader in video imaging expertise and innovative technology, will showcase a comprehensive line-up of intelligent analog, hybrid, and IP video surveillance solutions at Intersec’s Commercial Security section in 2018.

Okawa Tetsuo, Senior Sales and Marketing Manager for Panasonic’s System Solutions Department, said: “The Middle East and Africa is a key market for us, and there’s growing demand for surveillance technology as local governments are strongly committed to providing residents and industries with security and protection at all times.

“The region is boasting some of the fastest growing economies, and is viewed as a vitally important part of the world by the global safety, security and fire protection industries.

“This emphasis on greater security is felt in many ways including growing expenditure on security infrastructure, equipment and personnel by regional authorities as well as an increasing awareness in society about the importance of maintaining a safe and secure environment.”

“At Intersec 2018, we’ll demonstrate cost-effective security solutions for a wide range of verticals including public premises, retail and mall facilities, banks, airport, buildings, transportation industry, energy and education sectors,” added Tetsuo.

Intersec 2018 will occupy 60,000sqm across 13 halls at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, with the show’s other six sections covering Fire & Rescue, Safety & Health, Homeland Security & Policing, Perimeter & Physical Security, Cyber Security, and Smart Home & Building Automation.

New developments next year include a Drones Pavilion, an indoor Drone Zone, and a Wearable Security Pavilion, while returning features include the Safety Design in Buildings Pavilion in the Fire & Rescue section, as well as an Outdoor Demonstration Zone of the latest fire rescue applications in action.

A comprehensive three-day conference programme will be spearheaded by Dubai’s Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) Forum, while other topics will cover cyber security, drones, commercial security, and fire protection.

Intersec 2018 is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and supported by the Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, the Dubai Police Academy, and the Dubai Municipality.

More information is available at: www.intersecexpo.com.