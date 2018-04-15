InPreflight Pro for InDesign Is Now Available on the New Adobe Exchange

Zevrix Solutions announces that InPreflight Pro for Adobe InDesign is now available on Adobe Exchange, a new and improved Creative Cloud marketplace. InPreflight Pro is a document preparation solution for InDesign, which offers thorough quality control and batch document packaging. Users can now purchase the software directly on Adobe Exchange which makes it easier for customers to discover and install third party plug-ins for Creative Cloud.

Toronto (ON), Canada – April 13, 2018 – Zevrix Solutions today announces that InPreflight Pro is now available on the new and improved Adobe Exchange. InPreflight Pro is a document preparation solution for Adobe InDesign (https://www.adobeexchange.com/creativecloud.details.334.html), which offers thorough quality control and batch file packaging.

Adobe Exchange provides a new way to search, discover, and install plug-ins, extensions, and other content for Creative Cloud products. As a unified destination that brings third-party integrations with Creative Cloud, Document Cloud & Experience Cloud under a single umbrella, Adobe Exchange will make it easier for customers to discover and install integrations that expand and enhance what they can achieve on Adobe’s Clouds.

“InPreflight is very simple, it provides excellent display of document’s elements with full control over preflighting and file collection,” says Michael Anikst of Anikst Design in London, UK. “I am designing very big books on art, and InPreflight lets me keep all my documents in perfect order.”

InPreflight Pro provides a robust, fast, reliable and easy-to-use solution for printers, service providers, ad agencies and publishing houses and offers the following key features:

Batch-packaging and job delivery:

-Collect multiple InDesign files automatically

-Package all shared files into one folder and save gigabytes of disk space

-Package jobs into separate folders automatically

-Send collected jobs to FTP and other servers with email notifications

Quality control:

-Quickly preflight InDesign documents for common problems

-Reveal hidden issues such image compression and embedded fonts

-View info on all fonts, colors and links at a glance

Graphic preflight reports:

-Create graphic preflight reports

-Print and save reports as PDF

-Interactive report setup

-Detailed paragraph styles report for typography professionals (https://www.adobeexchange.com/creativecloud.details.334.html)

Pricing and Availability:

InPreflight Pro can be purchased from Adobe Exchange for US$99.95, as well as from Zevrix website and authorized resellers. Trial is also available for download. InPreflight requires macOS 10.7-10.13 and Adobe InDesign CS3-CC 2018.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Suite software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on Mac OS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs. For more information, visit http://www.zevrix.com.