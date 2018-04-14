Paradigm Spine, LLC coflex® Interlaminar Technology Provides Treatment for Spinal Stenosis

New York, New York (webnewswire) April 11, 2018 – Created by Paradigm Spine, LLC, coflex® is the first and only motion preserving treatment for moderate to severe spinal stenosis that is minimally invasive. This Interlaminar Stabilization® device is indicated for use in one or two level lumbar stenosis from L1-L5 in skeletally mature patients with at least moderate impairment in function.

Defining Spinal Stenosis & Symptoms Experienced by Patients

Spinal stenosis can be defined as the result of aging and “wear and tear” on the spine from everyday activities. Specifically, it is a narrowing of the spinal canal that can occur from the thickening of the ligaments, bulging of discs, or overgrowth of bone. When any of these occur, the spinal sac and nerve fibers that exit the spinal canal become crowded and pinched. The results from this narrowing of the spinal canal are pain, numbness, tingling, and/or weakness in the back and legs that can be especially noted while walking.

How the coflex® Interlaminar Stabilization® Device Treats Spinal Stenosis

The coflex® device is functionally dynamic, easy to use, and provides protection of posterior elements. Highlights of this cutting-edge device include:

– Compressible in extension, allowing flexion

– Increased rotational stability

– Stress reduction on facet joints

– Less invasive, tissue-sparing procedure

– Easy and precise application

Learn more about the FDA’s approval to market coflex®, as well as links to the Summary of Safety and Effectiveness Data by visiting the FDA’s website. Or visit Paradigm Spine’s convenient breakdown of study results here.

Patients Already Experience Relief with coflex®

Paradigm Spine’s treatment has already been proven to bring relief to those suffering from moderate to severe spinal stenosis. Based on the FDA clinical study, patients who received the coflex® device as opposed to fusion surgery, experienced shorter operating times and hospital stays. They also had quicker recoveries and faster, more sustained pain relief.

Are You a coflex® Candidate?

Are you suffering from the effects of spinal stenosis and wondering if this device would be right for you? Utilize Paradigm Spine’s convenient online form with three simple questions that can help you understand if the coflex® device could be your solution. Remember to consult with your doctor regarding this treatment for spinal stenosis.

For additional information about the coflex® device, visit http://www.paradigmspine.com or http://www.coflexsolution.com.

