Golden State Killer Detectives Locate Leads On Amazon.com

Investigators are now gathering new leads posted on Amazon.com.

Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA – The author of the best selling memoir series titled, I REMEMBER HEAVEN BEFORE EARTH has put forth outstanding details in 2018 in who she believes is the Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist on her Amazon.com USA author blog. In early April of this year the author Lori “Cleopatra” Vander Ark was contacted by the Sacramento, California D.A.’s office of cold case detectives whom she was told are now taking her information and working with the FBI since April 10, 2018 in solving the decades old cold case that gripped California from 1976 to 1986.

An unidentified serial killer and serial rapist who committed 50 rapes in Northern California during the mid-1970’s and murdered twelve people in Southern California from 1979 through 1986 may just have been given an actual name and has been clearly identified in the FBI’s 2016 billboard campaign utilizing one of the first FBI rendered sketches going back to 1978.

An old lead, becomes a new lead as detectives had looked at the author’s non-biological older brother Ric as a suspect back in 1977-79, whom had lived in Northern California from 1975-1986/87. Investigators are now gathering new leads posted on Amazon.com and contacting the author for further information that she is able to provide in her attempts to solve a decades old cold case that has haunted both California and her family for years.

