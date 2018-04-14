Expertise In Private, State and Federal R&D Grants and Contracts – Abdelhak Bensaoula

Abdelhak has also has good experience in private, State and Federal R&D grants and contracts. Apart from having an expertise in all the above fields, Abdelhak is also well versed with R&D Road Map Development, Strategic Program Implementation & Evaluation Methodologies. Abdelhak can write proposals and also evaluate them. Abdelhak assists in proposals by providing the solution summary and other technical content for the proposals. He also assists in deciding up on the proposed pricing for the proposals and can also provide his views on any legal issues that may crop up while responding to the proposals. Abdelhak is also a highly qualified person who has done his diploma in Physics in the year 1977 from University of Oran, Algeria. He has then applied for his Masters in University of Houston and completed his Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring in the year 1980. Abdelhak then went on to do Ph.D., in Physics. This was also from University of Houston, U.S.A. He completed his Ph.D in the year 1990. Abdelhak has a number of presentations and publications to his credit. He has over 300 papers in several publications that are reviewed by peers. A couple of research inventions of Abdelhak were chosen to be featured in NASA Technology briefs as well.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

Address:

Houston

Texas

77055

USA

713-722-7418