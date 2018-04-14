Ammonium Bifluoride Market 2018 Key Players, Growth Drivers, Trends & Opportunities

Reportsandinsights.com Presents “Global Ammonium Bifluoride Market Size, Status and Forecast” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 123 Pages with Detailed Analysis

Based on the Ammonium Bifluoride industrial chain, this report mainly elaborate the definition, types, applications and major players of Ammonium Bifluoride market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2012-2017), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise Products, industry development trends (2017-2022), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the Ammonium Bifluoride market.

The Ammonium Bifluoride market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.

Major Players in Ammonium Bifluoride market are:

Jay Intermediates

DONGYUE

FLUORIDE

Solvay

Honeywell

Shaowu Huaxin

Halliburton

SHANGYUAN

Fluoro Chemicals

DDF(MINERSA)

Major Regions play vital role in Ammonium Bifluoride market are:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

Most important types of Ammonium Bifluoride products covered in this report are:

Special Grade (Purity â¥ 98.0%)

Superior Grade (Purity â¥ 97.0%)

First Grade (Purity â¥ 95.0%)

Most widely used downstream fields of Ammonium Bifluoride market covered in this report are:

Cleaning and etching of metals, ceramic and brick

Etching and engraving glass

pH adjustment in industrial textile processing or laundry applications

Other applications

Continued……

