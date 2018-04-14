Abdelhak Bensaoula Provides Research Training to both Graduates and Undergraduates

Hailing from Houston, Texas, Abdelhak Bensaoula has started his career as a research professor over 20 years back. Over the years, Abdelhak Bensaoula has gained a very good expertise in several fields and has today come to a stage where he trains several graduates and undergraduates on various subjects including ECE, ME, Physics and Chemistry. Abdelhak has gained very good experience of working in R&D/Engineering, Academic & Industrial Training & Project Management. Abdelhak is a technically strong person who has expertise in all the fields right from the basic materials science to full scale instrument prototype fabrication and testing. Other areas of expertise that Abdelhak has gained over a span of 20 years include Materials for super ambient applications (high and cryogenic temperatures), Renewable energy harvesting, generation and storage, High efficiency lighting, Low power electronics and sensors, Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials, Ultra High Vacuum technology systems design and Semiconductor device fabrication tools and methods. Apart from being a technical wizard, Abdelhak is also a very good manager who has the capability to manage multicultural and multidisciplinary teams. He is a proud holder of over 25 US patents and is also very good in intellectual property protection documentation and filing.

Abdelhak Bensaoula is a ideal person. He did Ph.D in University of Houston, U.S.A with stream of Physics in 1990. He did a Masters of Science in Process Control and Monitoring at, University of Houston, U.S.A in 1980. He did Diplome Etude Superieure in Physics, at University of Oran, Algeria in 1977. For more details follow our website http://www.abdelhakbensaoula.com/

Address:

Houston

Texas

77055

USA

713-722-7418