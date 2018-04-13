Wireless LAN Market Review, In-Depth Analysis, Research, Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

A wireless LAN controller is used in combining access point protocols to manage access points in large through network administrators or network operations centers. The WLAN controller automatically handles the configuration of wireless access points.

Driving factors for the WLAN controller market is the increasing number of smart devices, such as mobile phones and tablets, data-intensive applications used in these smart devices and the observed pattern of maximum data usage by the end users when they are stationary such as, in homes, restaurants and workplace.

Regional Analysis

The competitive landscape of global WLAN Market is formed by major players of the market and some of the new entrants. North America is dominating the market of global WLAN due to technological advancements in the region.

In November 2017, ALE, operating under the Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise brand, introduced new products enhancing its solutions for the mobile campus. New access points, edge switches and network management capabilities create an optimized network infrastructure to accommodate the digital transformation of businesses, including next-generation mobility services and Internet of Things (IoT).

Zebra Technologies Corporation, a global leader in providing solutions and services that give enterprises real-time visibility into their operations. Zebra Technologies announced the Azara cloud-managed WLAN solution which combines the functionality of Zebra’s enterprise-grade WiFi with the WLAN infrastructure from the cloud. With Azara, businesses can leverage the same enterprise access points (APs) used for on-premise WLAN and manage them from the cloud, preventing their hardware investment and providing the flexibility to migrate to and from a cloud-managed deployment.

Europe stands as the second biggest market followed by Asia Pacific which has emerged as fastest growing market. Asia Pacific has the highest deployment of the cloud-based services. The region is investing in the IT and telecommunication sector.

Constant up-gradation of network infrastructure in corporate infrastructures and adoption of BYOD trend is majorly driving the global WLAN market. Growing focus on core business and availability of customized WLAN products for the SME’s is also responsible for the augmentation of the global market. Increased utilization of mobile and portable devices in organization to ease the operation procedure and data sharing has been a key driver for the global WLAN market. Growing demand of cloud applications and influence of IoT is also fuelling the demand of the global enterprise WLAN market. On the other hand, lack of skilled personnel and issues related to latency and bandwidth is hampering the growth of the global enterprise WLAN market.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market of WLAN are- Cisco (U.S.), Aruba Networks, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless (U.S.), Ubiquiti Networks (U.S.), Aerohive Networks (U.S.), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Netgear (U.S.), Huawei (China), D-Link (Taiwan), TP-Link (China), Belkin International, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel Lucent Enterprises (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Zte Corporation (China), Boingo Wireless (U.S.), Allied Telesis (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.) among others.

