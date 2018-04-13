VOIP Services Market Anticipated Driving Growth by Increasing Hybrid Cloud Communications in Small and Large Enterprises

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global VoIP Services market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Market Highlights

Global VoIP services market is tracked in terms of both value and number of subscribers. Increasing hybrid cloud communications in small and large enterprises is anticipated to drive growth of the global VoIP services market over the forecast period. Demand for VoIP services is rising gradually owing to low maintenance cost with higher flexibility and minimum staff support. Some benefits of VoIP include the presence of services over cloud and its uninterrupted and highly-trusted communication services to consumer. Increasing Internet penetration in semi-urban and satellite cities is further fueling growth of the VoIP services market currently.

One of the major restraints for growth of the VoIP services market is that VoIP provides low service quality due to variable latencies and dropped packets that lead to low public acceptance of VoIP services by individual/residential users, thereby limiting its demand. Also, despite the presence of numerous VoIP service providers, there are many providers whose contract proposals are unsatisfactory or limits customer choices, keeping customer occupied in the same plan or contract. These factors are anticipated to restrain growth of the VoIP services market over the forecast period.

Top Industry Players:

This report studies the global VoIP Services market, analyzes and researches the VoIP Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like: Vonage, Comcast, Time Warner, Cablevision, Charter, Bright House, 8×8, Jive, Mitel, Broadvoice, OnSIP.

Key Benefits

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global VoIP Services market from 2018 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the majors regions are mapped based on their market share.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

• The report includes in details the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, and application areas, and growth strategies.

Market Segment

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• International Long Distance VoIP Calls

• Domestic VoIP Calls

Market segment by Application, VoIP Services can be split into

• Corporate Consumers

• IP Connectivity

• Managed IP PBX

• Hosted Business

• Individual Consumers

