The Impressive Durability of Home Security Solutions from Kings Security Doors

To equip Australian homes with the first line of defence from intruders, Kings Security Doors offers security doors made of tough BlueScope steel that delivers weather and scratch-resistance.

[13/04/2018, Alexandria] Kings Security Doors, a trusted provider of residential security solutions in Australia, offers steel and laser cut security doors. Apart from providing needed security from thieves and burglars, Kings Security Doors deliver exceptional durability with high weather and scratch resistance.

Security Doors: A Home’s First Line of Defence

While there are various ways to enhance a house’s security, security doors provide a home’s first line of defence. According to Kings Security Doors, intruders are immediately intimidated by the sight of security doors.

Security doors provide an impenetrable barrier that burglar alarms and surveillance cameras lack. It should be noted that the role of surveillance cameras is to provide video evidence. Homeowners may also forget to set their burglar alarms before going to sleep or leaving their homes.

Stylish and Durable Steel Doors

Kings Security Doors offers a wide range of home security solutions. Clients can collaborate with the company for a customised design that meets their specific requirements.

All Kings Security Doors are made from BlueScope steel, which is one of the most durable metals in Australia. BlueScope steel delivers excellent heat resistance made of five layers and coated with a powder finish that prevents metal scratching. Locks are sourced from trusted brands like Delf and Lockwood, while the pin hinges create a tough barrier.

Sydney residents are entitled to interest-free payment plans for six months. The company aims to keep its product range budget-friendly while meeting various needs and requirements.

About Kings Security Doors

With over 30 years in the industry, Kings Security Doors has helped many Australian homes enhance their security with a wide range of home security solutions. The company specialises in manufacturing non-standard and customised security doors and window grilles made from high-quality BlueScope steel.

To learn more about the company’s services, visit http://kingssecuritydoors.com.au/.