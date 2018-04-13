Tailorman presents ‘Revelry’ – Wedding Trousseau Collection

For years trousseaus have been associated with the bride-to-be. The elaborate gowns and everything that goes with it. Well, traditionally yes but not for long. With changing times, men no longer believe in taking the back seat. The day demands perfection in all aspects especially the outfits, and the dapper men of today are settling for nothing less.

Earlier this year, we introduced our premium wedding service with a custom trousseau for the groom and his family. The service entails the opportunity to meet our expert stylists and highly skilled masters to get styled and measured for the special day. So whether you’re getting hitched or just looking to attend a wedding, we have you covered!

Since our initiation, we have been known for our premium service and exquisitely tailored menswear and we believe the “wedding service” is an extension of the same but at the comfort of your doorstep. Handling the minute details and delivering excellence is our trademark and we believe in providing nothing less. To top that up, since you are allowed to indulge (after all it’s the most important event of your life) we have an exquisite collection of luxury fabrics from Scabal, Loro Piana, Zegna and Holland & Sherry.

Our Ready-to-Wear garments are an off-the-rack reflection of our Made-to-Measure principles. The Revelry collection truly resonates with the Indian man and the fervor of the wedding season and brings forward a curated selection of fine tailoring, international design sensibilities, and exclusive fabrics. Products ranging from embroidered jackets and tailored tuxedos to velvet bandhgalas and jacquard waistcoats, we’ve covered all bases to meet the Indian celebratory needs.