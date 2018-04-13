Soda Ash Market to 2023: Trends, Business Strategies and Opportunities with Key Players Analysis

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Soda Ash Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Soda Ash Market by application (chemicals, glass,detergents and soaps, metallurgy, petroleum, pulp and paper, water treatment) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Soda Ash Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Soda Ash Market. The market size in terms of volume is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.1 % over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Get Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/155

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global soda ash market by application and region. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as chemicals, glass, detergents and soaps, metallurgy, petroleum, pulp and paper, water treatment and others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is the largest soda ash market in the world. China accounts for major market share of soda ash production in Asia-Pacific due to the presence of large number of manufacturers and most of them have adopted Solvay process for producing soda ash. China is the leading synthetic soda ash manufacturing country in the world.

The natural soda ash reserves found in Turkey gives them the potential to become a major soda ash producing nation in the region. Europe is the second largest soda ash market in the world. The use of soda ash in water treatment as well as desulfurization of flue gas drives the European market. The increase in demand for household detergents is expected to drive the European market during the forecast period. North American region has second largest production capacity in the world, as USA has the largest natural soda ash resources in the world. American Soda ash is mainly manufactured by natural process and it has the potential to be competitive to synthetic soda ash due to its lesser price. The major players in the global soda ash market are opting expansion of the manufacturing facilities and mergers and acquisitions in new markets for growth. Using cost effective energy sources and adopting environmental friendly technologies for existing facilities are expected to be the major challenges for the major players in the market. The increasing requirement of enhanced oil recovery, owing to the governments’ energy policies that mandate conservation, advancement in technologies and varying fuel prices globally are expected to provide opportunities for major players in the soda ash market during the forecast period.

Make an Enquiry: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/enquiry/155

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include CIECH SA, General Chemical Industrial Products Inc, GHCL Limited, FMC Corporation, Nirma limited, Lianyungang Soda Ash, Oriental Chemical Industries, SodaSanayii AS, Tronox, and Tata Chemicals.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of soda ash globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of soda ash.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the soda ash market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the soda ash market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Research Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_soda_ash_market

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Soda Ash Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Soda Ash Market

4.Global Soda Ash Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

4.1 Glass

4.2 Detergents and soaps

4.3 Metallurgy

4.4 Pulp and Paper

4.5 Others

5.Global Soda Ash Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million, KT) 2017 – 2023

5.1 North America

5.1.1 North America Soda Ash Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

5.1.2 North America Soda Ash Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

5.2 Europe

5.2.1 Europe Soda Ash Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

5.2.2 Europe Soda Ash Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific Soda Ash Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific Soda Ash Market by Country (USD Million, KT)

5.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

5.4.1 RoW Soda Ash Market by Application (USD Million, KT)

5.4.2 RoW Soda Ash Market by Sub-region (USD Million, KT)

6.Company Profiles

6.1 CIECH SA

6.2 General Chemical Industrial Products Inc

6.3 GHCL Limited

6.4 FMC Corporation

6.5 Nirma limited

6.6 Lianyungang Soda Ash

6.7 Oriental Chemical Industries

6.8 Soda Sanayii AS

6.9 Tronox

6.10 Tata Chemicals

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Website: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com