Smart Irrigation Market Aggrandizes To USD 1561 Million By 2023 At 17 % of CAGR

Smart Irrigation Market – Overview:

The smart irrigation system is largely adopted by the advanced economies in order to conserve the water and reduce the wastage. Smart irrigation system are operated , primarily, by the controllers such as weather and soil based controllers in such a way that water is supplied according pre requisite need. By this it prevents excess of water gets controlled which time, cost and energy. The implementation of the system offers the great convenience to the farmers which facilitate to suspend the water during the monsoon and provide flexibility in extreme weather conditions. Emerging economies such as India, China and other parts of South East Asia are deprived of such facilities, which, in turn, is expected to give necessary boost for the region to adopt the smart irrigation system. Increase in government initiatives to adopt the irrigation system for water and waste management and rising awareness among farmers for better irrigation facilities are expected to be major drivers of smart irrigation market over the forecast period.

The global Smart irrigation market is expected to grow at USD ~1561 Million by 2022, at ~17% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Some of the major players in Global Smart Irrigation Market include HydroPoint (U.S.), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), The Toro Company (U.S.), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Skydrop ( U.S.), Weathermatic (U.S.), Baseline Inc. (U.S.) AquaSpy (U.S.), Hortau (U.S.), Libelium (Spain), Aquacell Systems (Australia), Netafim (Israel) are profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the global Smart Irrigation Market.

Request a Sample report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2529

Industry News

September 2017, HydroPoint Data System unveiled the advanced and sophisticated controller for flow management. In the process to provide better information Hydropoint Data system introduced WeatherTRAK OptiFlow XR, an advanced controller in flow management to reduce the water flow and high-resolution flow rates to ease problem diagnosis collectively through interactive interface

July 2017, Netfim and Bayer partnered to develop new smart irrigation solution. In order to improve the application of crop protection products while providing irrigating the fields in a convenient and sophisticated way. Netfim and Bayer had come aligned to develop the new solution DripByDrip. Through this new solution water and crop protection are segregated throughout the fields through the drip irrigation system and which improve the soil and strengthen the roots of the field.

Smart Irrigation Market Global Market – Segmentation

Segmentation by Component: Sensors, Water/flow meter, Smart detection system/network elements and others.

Segmentation by Irrigation Controllers: Weather-based (ET) Irrigation Systems , Soil Moisture-based Irrigation System and Others

Segmentation by Solution Type: Water Budget Management, Smart Irrigation Management, Drought Compliance Management, Leak & Flow Management, and Other Solutions.

Segmentation by Application: Agriculture and Non Agriculture.

Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-irrigation-market-2529

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global smart irrigation market with the largest market share in the region. The U.S and Canada are the leading countries in the North America region. This is attributed to increase in adoption of smart water system to conserve and minimize the water wastage. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in smart irrigation market. Currently, India is expected to be the brightest spot due to increased investment in irrigation system and undergoing project such as Namami Ganga are expected to drive the major demand in the country. Additionally, Europe is expected to have substantial growth of the smart irrigation market owing to surging investment in research and development to evolve new techniques in the irrigation system.