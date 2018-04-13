Smart Gas Meters Market to Surpass USD $ 3.5 billion by 2022.

Global Smart Gas Meter Market Information Report by Product, Application (and by Regions – Global Forecast to 2023

Pune, April. 13, 2018 /Press release/ — The report for Global Smart Gas Meter Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.

Major promotion of smart gas meters by the government has resulted in a successful conclusion of the first phase of smart gas meter implementation in many countries. There is still a long way to go to make this initiative customer friendly.

One such problem is the adaptability of smart gas meters. Most of the smart gas meters are effectively trapped with their energy supplier. The gadgets are supposed to record household energy use every 30 minutes and send this information directly to energy companies, meaning customers pay only for the energy they use. The smart meters installed in the households are not adaptable to the rival supplier’s connections. Switching suppliers would result in the meter being no longer “Smart”, but would revert back to a dumb mode which is no different from the traditional meters we have been using for decades.

Lack of significant infrastructure has been a key reason for this problem. The problem will be solved only with the introduction of a new centralized communications network, due in April 2018, according to the Government.

TOP KEY PLAYER: –

The key players of global Smart Gas Meter market Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Itron Inc. (U.S.), Apator Group (Poland), Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.), Diehl Metering (U.K.), Raychem RPG (India), Sensus (U.S.), Dandong Dongfa Group Co. Ltd. (China), EDMI Limited (Singapore), and Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co. Ltd. (China). In 2016, these companies accounted for a majority share in the global market.

Market Research Analysis:

Both North America and Europe are estimated to hold a dominating share within the smart gas meter market. U.S. is another major market for Smart Gas Meters. Government policy mandates and fiscal incentives have been the primary drivers for the demand for Smart Gas Meters. Also, the region is the hub of major manufacturers which has the positive influence on the growth of the market. During the forecast period Government policy mandates and fiscal incentives have been the primary drivers for the demand for Smart Gas Meters. European region is expected to have the fastest growth in next half a decade. However, Asia-Pacific region is also projected to register a considerably high growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing investments on account of government initiatives and roll-outs is expected to be a major driving factor for the growth of the European market.

