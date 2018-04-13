PowerCo Solar’s Solar Panels Help Homeowners Save Money

As many Americans lean toward solar power generation, PowerCo Solar provides a good option through PV panels that yield the most power per dollar.

[DRAPER, 04/13/2018] – The U.S. Department of Energy reported that solar power generation grew to 40.5 percent in 2017. With more Americans turning to solar power, PowerCo Solar offers its solar panels that not only save energy but also save money.

Energy-efficient Homes Without the Big Cost

PowerCo Solar aims to ensure that each family has the most comfortable, energy-efficient home with an amazing new source of power sure to last for a very long time. “With top quality products and a 25-year warranty, we will help you reach the new standard of home energy efficiency,” the solar panel retailer says.

Clients could save up to $59 to $239 a month, depending on the type of solar panel purchased from PowerCo Solar. To eliminate escalating power bills, PowerCo Solar recommends its solar panels. “We provide the highest quality panels of any Utah-based solar company along with our industry exclusive ‘Peace of Mind’ warranty,” the company tells its clients.

The Process

PowerCo Solar’s top of the line PV solar panels produce the most power while reducing energy costs. This helps homeowners and companies save thousands through energy-efficiency. The solar panels have microinverters that turn the sunlight into 100 percent pure power.

Customers can rest assured of an efficient and long-lasting solar panel with high-quality wiring harnesses and heavy gauge wire. PowerCo Solar’s solar panel also have net metering which allows customers to save enough power during the day for energy use at night.

Store Energy for Backup

The demand for renewable energy grows. The demand to store energy during the rainy season or for outages also increases. PowerCo Solar’s solar panels come with a backup battery that not every solar company offers.

Limitless electricity pumps into a home for free through PowerCo Solar’s solar panels. “The sun and your home combine to a power plant,” the solar panel remarks.

About PowerCo Solar

With over 30 years of experience, PowerCo Solar strives to bring the best technology and service to homes and companies. The solar panel installer and retailer caters to both commercial and residential clients. Banking on utmost integrity, value, and honesty, PowerCo wants to deliver an amazing experience to each customer.

Learn about the company’s products and services by visiting http://powercosolar.com.