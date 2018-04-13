Play Bingo In Copperas Cove, TX

Copperas Cove, TX/ 2018: Bingo is a game that both young and old enjoy alike. Only a bingo enthusiast knows the joy of yelling bingo. If you are looking for a place to play fun filled bingo then visit Charity 2 bingo in Copperas Cove, TX. The hall is well known for organizing exciting & fun-filled bingo games for players residing across the city. They also aim at raising funds for a myriad of charity organizations.

Bingo Games Offered:

Charity 2 Bingo offers a wide range of bingo games including traditional paper-card bingo & modern electronic bingo. They also offer slow call bingo games to help the players increase their odds of winning.

• Paper-card Bingo – This type of bingo games are usually preferred by most people. In this game, high-quality, fair & easy to read bingo cards are provided to the players & they just have to dab the called number on their cards.

• Electronic Bingo – These bingo games are preferred by youngsters or players who wish to play multiple bingo cards at the same time. In such a game, handheld bingo devices or video machines are provided to players and cards chosen by them are displayed on their screen all at once, which makes it easier for them to manage multiple bingo cards.

Benefits Of Playing Bingo:

• Improves hand-eye coordination of the players.

• Helps in relaxing the muscles, relieving stress & boosting immune system.

• Allows people to socialize with others.

• Acts as a fun & effective means of raising funds for charitable causes.

Why Choose Charity 2 Bingo?

• Spacious bingo hall.

• Extremely helpful & friendly staff.

• Organize special themed bingo games on occasions like Easter, Halloween etc.

Texas Charity Bingo has numerous bingo halls all across Texas. For more information about bingo games being organized at Charity 2 Bingo, visit 216, Laura St, Copperas Cove, TX 76522-2348 or call them at (254) 547-5484. You can also log on to their website http://www.texascharitybingo.com/