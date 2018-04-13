Optatec 2018: CeramOptec will exhibit special fibers for laser and laboratory technology applications

Bonn, April 4, 2018 – CeramOptec®, in cooperation with Ceram Optec SIA, an established manufacturer of multi-mode optical fibers made of silica glass, will be presenting high-quality special fibers for industrial applications in the laser and laboratory technology industries at Optatec 2018 (May 15 – 17 in Frankfurt/Main). The focus of the company’s trade fair presence will be on glass fiber solutions for metalworking and chemical analysis. The first focus of the presentation will be Optran® UV/WF NCC fibers with orthogonal (alternatively also hexa- or octogonal) core geometry. They support many traditional industrial laser applications such as cutting, welding or stripping (laser ablation), but are also suitable for various lighting applications. The main advantage of this fiber type is the active beam formation: its core geometry stimulates all optical modes and thus homogenizes the intensity distribution. As a result, Optran® UV/WF NCC fibers enable industrial laser spots with uniform surface effects and eliminate the need for costly homogenizers.

The second focus of the company’s trade fair presence will be on solarization-resistant Optran® UV NSS fibers for long-term use in the UV range. They block the absorption of UV light by carbon-stabilized defect passivation and, even after several months of UV irradiation, provide an excellent transmission performance of about 85 percent of the original transmission value. Typical applications of Optran® UV NSS fibers are fluorescence spectroscopy, photolithography and UV transillumination, as well as UV curing – for example in stereolithographic additive manufacturing.

In addition to the Optran® UV/WF NCC and Optran® UV NSS fibers, CeramOptec will also exhibit a number of other fibers from the Optran® family at Optatec 2018, as well as fanned-or fused-end glass fiber bundles. Wall projections and true-to-scale 30-cm models of different fiber types will bring the highly sophisticated technology to life for the visitors.

Interested visitors will find CeramOptec in Hall 3.0, Booth G01. As always, detailed information on the company and the products presented at Optatec 2018 is also available online at: www.ceramoptec.com (http://www.ceramoptec.com/en/home.html).