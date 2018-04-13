Nanocomposites Industry 2017 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Nanocomposites Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Nanocomposites Market by product (carbon nanotubes, nanoclay, metal and metal oxides, ceramics and others) and applications (packaging, automotives, aviation, energy, construction and infrastructure, electronics and semicon and others.) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Nanocomposites Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Nanocomposites Market. According to report the global nanocomposites market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global nanocomposites market covers segments such as, product and applications. On the basis of product the global nanocomposites market is categorized into carbon nanotubes, nanoclay, metal and metal oxides, ceramics and others. On the basis of applications the global nanocomposites market is categorized into packaging, automotives, aviation, energy, construction and infrastructure, electronics and semicon and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global nanocomposites market such as, Basf Se., Cabot Corporation., E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Dsm, Foster Corporation, Powdermet Inc, Evonik Degussa Gmbh, Inmat Inc, Nanocor Inc and Zyvex Technologies.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global nanocomposites market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of nanocomposites market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the nanocomposites market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the nanocomposites market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1.Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Nanocomposites Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Nanocomposites Market

4.Global Nanocomposites Market by Product

4.1. Carbon Nanotubes

4.2. Nanoclay

4.3. Metal and Metal Oxides

4.4. Ceramics

4.5. Others

5.Global Nanocomposites Market by Applications

5.1. Packaging

5.2. Automotives

5.3. Aviation

5.4. Energy

5.5. Construction and Infrastructure

5.6. Electronics and Semicon

5.7. Others

6.Global Nanocomposites Market by Region 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Nanocomposites Market by Product

6.1.2. North America Nanocomposites Market by Applications

6.1.3. North America Nanocomposites Market by Country

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Nanocomposites Market by Product

6.2.2. Europe Nanocomposites Market by Applications

6.2.3. Europe Nanocomposites Market by Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Asia-Pacific Nanocomposites Market by Product

6.3.2. Asia-Pacific Nanocomposites Market by Applications

6.3.3. Asia-Pacific Nanocomposites Market by Country

6.4. RoW

6.4.1. RoW Nanocomposites Market by Product

6.4.2. RoW Nanocomposites Market by Applications

6.4.3. RoW Nanocomposites Market by Sub-region

7.Company Covered

7.1. Basf Se.

7.2. Cabot Corporation.

7.3. E.i. Du Pont De Nemours & Company

7.4. Dsm

7.5. Foster Corporation

7.6. Powdermet Inc

7.7. Evonik Degussa Gmbh

7.8. Inmat Inc

7.9. Nanocor Inc

7.10. Zyvex Technologies

