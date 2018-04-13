Motorcycle Insurance In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: Motorcycles are a popular choice of vehicles amongst the people of Killeen, Texas. The freedom and thrill that riding a motorcycle brings could be a reason for the rising popularity of the vehicle. This makes it all the more important to get one insured.

Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. specializes in providing motorcycle insurance to clients in Killeen, Harker Heights, Gatesville and Copperas Cove, TX. The insurance plans are flexible enough to fit into each individual’s budget requirement and specific need. The representatives are customer centric and are extremely helpful in providing insurance quotes to clients. To choose the right plan for a client, the company assesses the clients past driving record, credit history, type of motorcycle and its age.

Serving the people of Killeen and other nearby location in Texas since 1976, it is a family-owned-and-operated company offering flexible insurance policies for every budget and requirement of its clients. Clients are given the option of choosing from a combination of products and services as well as payment options. Quality customer service and a friendly atmosphere for client are of prime importance to the insurance company.

Expenses Covered

• Property damage expenses and medical expenses liable to the other party.

• Expenses incurred when a motorcycle is stolen or damaged due to an accident. These expenses include repair or replacement expenses.

• Medical expenses and lost wages of a motorcyclist. The expenses are to be received within three years of an accident.

• There is an insurance policy for custom parts and equipment of motorcycles. In the event of an accident, the insurance company will replace the parts and equipment as per limits of the plan chosen.

• The insurance company provides auto insurance coverage for towing and labor expenses in case an insured motorcycle breaks down.

Other Services

• Home insurance

• Renters insurance

• Car insurance

• Boat and personal watercraft insurance

For more information on motorcycle insurance, visit Shawn Camp Insurance Agency, Inc. at 2705 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 101, Killeen, Texas 76542. You can also call at (254) 526-0535 or visit www.shawncampinsurance.com.