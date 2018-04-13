More than Cosmetics: Dr. Steven Warnock Provides Tummy Tuck Surgeries for Health

Researchers discovered that there are more benefits to tummy tucks than simply eliminating loose skin on the midsection. Dr. Steven Warnock provides options for individuals looking to undergo a tummy tuck procedure.

[DRAPER, 04/13/2018] – Research published in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery reveals that abdominoplasties, more commonly known as tummy tucks, help improve urinary incontinence and post-pregnancy back pain. Dr. Steven Warnock, a trusted plastic surgeon in Utah, provides partial and full tummy tuck procedures.

Beyond Cosmetic Benefits

Tummy tuck surgery provides mainly cosmetic benefits, as it works to repair internal muscles by pulling them back together. It also removes loose skin as well as tightens and relocates the navel.

Studies that looked into tummy tuck procedures done in nine surgery centers in Australia, however, discovered that the benefits of tummy tuck go beyond cosmetics.

More than half of the women respondents told researchers before the study that they experienced moderate to severe back pain. Less than half also admitted to being concerned with urinary incontinence.

In a post-surgery follow-up conducted at the six-week and six-month mark, only 9% of the respondents reported moderate back pain as a problem. Meanwhile, less than 2% reported urinary incontinence as an issue.

Transformative Tummy Tuck Procedures

The plastic surgery practice of Dr. Steven Warnock administers tummy tuck procedures that help tighten and flatten the stomach. While a tummy tuck works differently for every patient and may not always offer medical benefits, it ultimately helps eliminate crepey, loose skin on the stomach area. A tummy tuck is ideal for individuals who want to tone the muscles in their abdominal area.

The plastic surgery clinic provides both partial and full tummy tuck procedures. A partial procedure works best for patients without a significantly pronounced abdomen, as it requires removal of only a small amount of excess skin. Interested parties are encouraged to schedule a consultation with the surgeon to receive guidance on the treatment that works best for them.

