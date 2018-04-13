MEDIA STATEMENT – SAVE THE CHILDREN

The Kathua and Unnao cases are a reflection of facts, how, as a society and system we tolerate violence against women and children, who are victims of lack of preventive, protective and responsive structure. It is unfortunate that despite changes in laws and establishment of the Nirbhaya fund to ensure safety of women and girls in India, repeated cases of rape across the country are exposing the failure of the system. Lack of accountability and implementation of laws is giving high-profile offenders impunity from prosecution. As a society we all need to raise our voice and ensure system is receptive to needs of girls and women. Despite the fact that we have very progressive laws like POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act 2012 and Criminal Amendment Bill, 2013, there has been little or no change in reducing incidences of violence against women and children. It is time that we hold people accountable for their roles and responsibilities and ensure effective execution of these progressive laws.