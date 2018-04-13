Market Study on Expected Growth for Defoamers Market

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Defoamers Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Defoamers Market by Product Type (Oil-based defoamers, Water-based defoamers, Silicone-based defoamers, others), by Application Type (Paints & coatings, Food & beverages, Pulp & paper, Water treatment, Oil & gas, Textiles, Others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Defoamers Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Defoamers Market.

Segments Covered

Global defoamers market is primarily driven by demand from end-use applications (pulp & paper, water treatment) as they prevent and reduce foam formation during production activity. Defoamer is a cost effective chemical used in paper & pulp industry, it enables cleansing and helps in recycling, which adds value to the industry. Moreover, water-based defoamers are increasingly adapted by paint and coatings segment for architectural and industrial coatings. Furthermore, in printing and ink industry shift towards waterborne inks has escalated the demand for defoamers. In spite of this, lack of innovation and stringent government regulations is acting as a restraining order for the global defoamer market. In Europe and North America, regulations have been imposed on defoamer manufacturers having volatile organic compound repelling (VOC) the market growth. On the other hand, demand for eco-friendly defoamers is increasing which will act as an opportunity for the global defoamers market over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage

Global defoamers market is non-uniform across the regions. Asia-Pacific region is major consumers and producer of defoamers due to good macroeconomic factors and demand. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is mainly driven due to augmenting markets in India and China. On the other hand, as a result of stringent regulation eco friendly defoamers market is escalating in the North America and Europe regions.

Companies Profiled:

Some of the key players in the global defoamers market are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF AG, Bayer AG, Bluestar Silicones, The Dow Chemical Company, Chemco Products Inc., Amber Chemical Company Ltd., Hydrite Chemical Company, Manufacturers Chemicals LLC, Evonik Industries AG, Kemira OYJ and others. Recently, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and Kemira OJ have launched eco-friendly defoamers with zero volatile organic content.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global defoamers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of defoamers market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the defoamers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the defoamers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

