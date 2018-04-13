Lithium-Ion Battery Market Sales, Trend, Region Forecast and Manufacturers in 2017-2022

Market Scenario:

The global lithium-ion battery market is projected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. Increasing emergence of cloud-based technologies is a major factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing demand for lithium-ion battery across various industry verticals such as automotive, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and IT & telecommunications is fueling the growth of the global market.

The Global Lithium-ion Battery Market, by geography, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the lithium-ion battery market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. China, South Korea and Japan are anticipated to drive the growth of the North American lithium-ion battery market owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Sanyo, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC), LG Chem., Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. in this region. Due to the increasing government initiatives towards reducing the greenhouse gas effect and a considerable shift towards the adoption of portable and efficient batteries in the region, the market is likely to show immense growth in the coming future. Additionally, Asia Pacific also has a well-established infrastructure, which allows a higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. Increasing need for innovations and advancements in the technology are other major factors responsible for the growth of the global lithium-ion battery market.

In the global lithium-ion battery market, Europe is anticipated to witness a relatively faster adoption at the significant CAGR during the forecast period as compared to other regions owing to the growing adoption of lithium ion batteries for automotive sector across different countries in the region.

The global lithium-ion battery market is projected to reach USD 62 billion at a CAGR of over 16% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Lithium-Ion Battery Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023”.

The global lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 16% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Request a Sample Report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/979

Segments:

The global lithium-ion battery market is segmented on the basis of type, power capacity and vertical. The power capacity segment is classified as 0 to 3000mAh, 3000mAh to 10000mAh, 10000mAh to 60000mAh and more than 60000mAh. However, the 0 to 3000mAh sub segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the lithium-ion battery market. Lithium-Ion batteries have huge applications including portable CD players, DVD players, smartphones, digital cameras and many other consumer electronics. Lithium ion batteries offer various benefits at very low cost and more efficiency and reliability. However, 10000mAh to 60000mAh power capacity cub segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing number of industrial applications and military applications.

Key Players:

Panasonic Sanyo (Japan),

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) (Japan),

LG Chem. (South Korea),

SAMSUNG SDI Co.,

(South Korea),

Li-Tec Battery GmbH (Germany),

Toshiba (Japan),

A123 Systems (U.S.),

GS Yuasa (Japan),

SK Energy (South Korea),

BYD (China),

Sony Corporation (Japan),

Beijing Pride Power (BPP) (China),

BAK Group (China),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

Valence Technology, Inc. (U.S.),

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan),

Johnson Controls, Inc. (U.S.),

Saft Groupe SA (France), TDK Corporation (Japan).

Regional Analysis:

The global lithium-ion battery market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Europe is expected to rank second in terms of market share during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market growth is attributed to technological advancements and increased adoption of consumer electronic products across various industry verticals. Europe stands as the second biggest market of lithium-ion battery, followed by North America

Access Report Details @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/lithium-ion-battery-market-979

Intended Audience:

Technology Investors

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology Solution Providers

Government Bodies

Automotive consultants

Consumer electronics manufacturers

Lithium ion battery distributors and providers

Lithium ion battery manufacturers

Smart grid integrators

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

3.4 Forecast Model

Continue…

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 2 North America Lithium-Ion Battery Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 3 Europe Lithium-Ion Battery Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific Lithium-Ion Battery Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa Lithium-Ion Battery Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Continue…

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market

FIGURE 5 Share of Global Lithium-Ion Battery Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continue…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

Phone: +91 841 198 5042

Mail: sales@marketresearchfuture.com