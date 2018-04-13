Kirloskar Oil Engines Plans To Double Topline This Year

Kirloskar Oil Engines, which manufactures agricultural equipment, is expecting to double the revenue this financial year on the back of new products launches under its farm mechanisation brand KMW, a top company executive has said.

“We have launched three products under our KMW brand, which is mainly targeted at small farmers with under 2 hectares and cannot afford expensive mechanisation like tractors.

“We are planning to add three more models under this brand. These products will help us double our revenue this financial year,” vice president for corporate strategy and business head for agriculture Antony Cherukara told PTI here.

During fiscal 2018, the company had a revenue of Rs 100 crore, he added.

The company recently launched KMW range of power tillers and power weeders – Mega T 15, Mega T 12, Min T 5, Min T 8. These products are manufactured at its Kolhapur unit is Maharashtra with a total capacity of 12,000 tillers per annum.

“We have invested Rs 100 crore in this unit three years ago. We expect to run the manufacturing to its full capacity this year,” he said, adding the entire investment was managed through internal accurals.

The company is also planning to expand the KMW product range to other parts of the country, especially the South and the East.

“After running the manufacturing unit to its full capacity we will review the situation think on expanding to other regions where the concentration of small farmers is more. We will look mostly in the South and East. However, we have not taken any decision yet,” he added.

With the KMW brands, we expect to transform the lives of 50 million farmers by 2025, through innovative products, technology and delivery, he said.

About KMW:

KMW is the farm mechanisation brand of Kirloskar Oil Engines Limited (KOEL). KMW aspires to transform the lives of 50 million farmers by the year of 2025 through innovative products, technology & delivery. Currently, We offers a range of innovative farm machines designed to enhance the productivity, safety and comfort of a wide range of farming tasks.

The KMW range includes Mega T, a farm machine that looks like a tiller but works like a tractor. It is India’s most awarded brand in its category, having won Japan’s Good Design Award, and several other international and national awards. KMW also supplies spare parts, lubrication oils and coolants. To get more details about visit?— https://kmwagri.com