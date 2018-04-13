Industry 4.0 Market 2018 Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Leading Players & Future Forecast by 2022

Industry 4.0 Market –

As robots and machines have started to replace their human counterparts functions, this has ushered in an age of the forth wave of industrialization i.e. 4.0 Industry. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the semiconductor & electronics domain among others, recently published a study report on Industry 4.0 Market Research Report – Forecast 2022, according to which the industry is set to generate exceptional levels of revenue and will produce an incredible CAGR% during the forecast period.

The Industry 4.0 Market is gaining traction gradually which is driving the upward growth of this sector. Digitization of the manufacturing sector has started to transform the way businesses carry out their activities particularly their manufacturing functions. The tech that is in play here includes advanced robotics, sensors, internet of things, cloud computing and software as a service to name a few which are revolutionizing the way manufacturing activities are carried out. The vast benefits offered by industry 4.0 are promoting huge demand interest from adopters of this technology wave. Development of value chains are one of the major factors that are instrumental in driving the market ahead. Industry 4.0 is based on cyber physical systems such as sensors and IoT, advancements in big data, powerful analytics and a secure communications infrastructure.

The growth of cloud computing technology, factory automations, advancements in electronics industry and government initiatives and focus has weighed in favorably for the growth of the sector. The market though may be restrained by cyber threats that are widely prevalent, and slow pace of implementation. However, the sector is further benefitted by vertical & horizontal value chains, digitization of products, service offerings and business models will further supplement the popularity of the industry 4.0 market.

Latest Industry Updates:

Dec 2017 German conglomerate Siemens has planned on investing more than one billion pesos (US $53.3 million) on the training and development of Mexican engineers and technicians who specialize in the digital sector. The company believes its commitment will enable Mexico to be at the forefront of Industry 4.0 revolution.

Dec 2017 Stanley Black & Decker recently announced plans to open an Advanced Manufacturing Center of Excellence in downtown Hartford to accelerate its global Industry 4.0 “smart factory” initiative. Stanley Black & Decker currently operates approximately 30 manufacturing facilities in the U.S., including three in Connecticut, with more than 100 manufacturing facilities globally. The company has three locations designated as “Lighthouse Factories,” that have partially implemented Industry 4.0 across their facilities from manufacturing execution systems (MES), to 3-D printing, virtual reality and artificial intelligence.

Dec 2017 In order to prepare factories for an increasingly digital future, and to better support Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing initiatives, DP Technology is focusing on a range of solutions to drive automation in manufacturing. DP Technology is helping factories of the future prepare for the digital transformation that’s taking place in manufacturing, with solutions including digital twinning, digital threads, machine-aware manufacturing, knowledge-based machining and cloud-enabled databases.

Industry 4.0 Market– Competitive Analysis

With the entry of industry players in the industry 4.0 segment, a trend of solid, volume-driven growth has been observed in the market with the development of different varieties of product types. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies.

The prominent players

Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany),

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH (Germany),

SAS (U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Wittenstein AG (Germany),

General Electric Company (U.S.).

Daimler AG (Germany),

Klöckner & Co. SE (Germany),

TRUMPF GmbH (Germany),

Festo AG & Co. KG (Germany),

Wittenstein AG (Germany)

Industry 4.0 Market– Segments

The industry 4.0 sector has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user and regions:

On The Basis Of Technology: Cloud Computing, IOT Platforms, Augmented Reality, Location Detection Technology, Advanced Human Machine Interfaces, Big Data Analytics, Smart Sensors, 3D Printing, Mobile Devices and Others

On The Basis Of Application: Industrial Automation, Smart Factory and Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT)

On The Basis Of End-User: Industrial Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, Construction, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics, Automotive, Transportation, Chemical, Pharmaceuticals, Mining & Metals, Food & Beverages and Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Industry 4.0 Market – Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of Industry 4.0 market is being studied for regions such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North American and European regions would dominate the industry 4.0 market by the forecast period. However countries like Japan and Germany are the farthest along in digitizing internal operations and partnering across the horizontal value chain owing to the high investments in technology and employee training. They view their digital transformation, primarily in terms of gains in operational efficiency, cost reduction and quality assurance. China is one of the countries that stand to gain the most from automating and digitizing labor-intensive manufacturing processes. In addition, Chinese companies are highly flexible and are open to digital change, and the Chinese workforce is embracing digital technologies. The study reveals that at present Asia Pacific companies report the highest digitization and digital integration levels.

