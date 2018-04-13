Healthy Smoothies Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Top Key Players Updates and Global Analysis, 2023

Market Overview:

A healthy smoothie is prepared by blending raw seeds, fruits or vegetables to get a thick beverage suitable for consumption. Healthy smoothies serves as a good natural detoxifier, owing to high antioxidants content. Healthy smoothie is rich in vitamins, fibers, and other nutrients which makes it a consumer preference over carbonated and other beverages. Healthy smoothies are extremely high in nutrients, easy to prepare, and can be refrigerated for later consumption. Commercially available healthy smoothies in the market have key ingredients as flax, chia seeds, papaya extract, and spinach.

Healthy smoothies are prepared from fruits, vegetables and seeds which are rich in vitamins, nutrients and other minerals. Fruits like banana are a rich source of potassium and promotes cardiovasular health and maintains normal blood pressue levels. Furthermore, ginger has a good anti-inflmmatory property which makes it suitable for consumers with body inflamation disorders. Flax and chia seeds are rich in fiber and Omega-3 fatty acids which promote good heart health. Owing to these health benefits, the demand for healthy smoothies is rapidly increasing. Increasing urbanization, owing to high demand for healthy drinks is majorly driving the growth of the global healthy smoothies market.

Additionally, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 10.2% of healthy smoothies market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the Healthy Smoothies Market,

Bolthouse Farms, Inc. (U.S.)

Barfresh Food Group (U.S.)

Innocent Drinks (U.K.)

Smoothie King (U.S.)

MTY Food Group (Canada)

Crussh Juice Bars (Australia) and

Freshens (U.S.)

Downstream Analysis:

Healthy smoothies is segmented on the basis of type, which includes, fresh and processed healthy smoothies. The processed healthy smoothies is dominating the market in this segment. The demand for processed healthy smoothies is expected to grow substantially owing higher shelf life over the forecasted period. However, freshly prepared healthy smoothies with no added preservatives is experiencing a high demand from consumers and is expected to grow during the forecasted period.

On the basis of functional ingredients, the healthy smoothies is segmented into seeds, fruits, vegetables and others. Among all the functional ingredients, fruits and vegetables is dominating the market because of easy availability of fruits and vegetables. However, the demand for seeds based healthy drinks is expected to experience a high demand owing to a wide range of health benefits like managing cholesterol and blood pressure along with the prevention of hypertension.

Furthermore, on the basis of ingredient form, the market is segmented into powder, liquid syrups and others. In this segment, liquid syrups is dominating the market owing consumer preference for pre-prepared drinks.

Regional Analysis:

The global Healthy Smoothies Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). In the global healthy smoothies market, the U.S. is dominating all the regions followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S. holds a major share of healthy smoothie’s products consumption owing to hectic lifestyle and increasing health consciousness in the population.

Moreover, increasing health consciousness and busy life style has shifted the consumers for convenient food in countries like India and China, a healthy growth is expected in the healthy smoothies market in Asia Pacific region. Additionally, high focus on organic smoothies and high-fiber healthy smoothies with added health benefits than conventional smoothies is likely to uplift the market for healthy smoothies at the global level.