Global Quartz Stone Market 2018-Driven By growing awareness and rise in disposable income, features such as crack & stain resistant, durability

This report focuses on the Quartz Stone in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Scope of the Report:

Quartz stone is made from either a natural slab that has been polished or engineered quartz composite. Quartz is one of the hardest natural materials on earth and has an appearance similar to granite. It is comprised of silicon dioxide. Pure, natural quartz slabs are very expensive and are therefore quite uncommon as countertops. The engineered type is made of 93 to 97 percent ground quartz combined with resins, binders and pigments. This combination is poured into molds and allowed to harden, then finished into the shape and style desired. This type of counter is much more affordable and common than the natural slab. The Quartz stone is used for kitchen and bathroom counters, no matter in personal home or commercial establishments or other industries.

The factors that propel the growth of the Quartz Stone Market include wide range of applications and increasing demand owing to new construction projects, growing awareness and rise in disposable income. Moreover, features such as crack & stain resistant, durability & hardness, non-porous, glossy, etc. also fuel the growth of the Quartz Stone Market. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost of quartz as well as high cost of installation. In addition, while working in case of cutting or processing engineered stone produced from quartz can consequence various symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, etc.

Global Quartz Stone Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, end users, and geography. Quartz is a chemical compound made up of silicon dioxide (SiO2). It is a natural substance that is found on the Earth’s surface in an ample amount. It is basically formed at all temperature conditions, in all mineral environments. It is greatly unaffected by chemical as well as mechanical weathering. Quartz has a number of unique properties owing to which it has a wide range of applications.

Industry Top Player’s

COSENTINO, Caesarstone, Hanwha L&C, Compac, Vicostone, Dupont, LG Hausys, Cambria, Santa Margherita, Quartz Master, SEIEFFE, Quarella, Samsung Radianz, Technistone, Zhongxun, Sinostone, Bitto, OVERLAND, UVIISTONE, Polystone, Ordan, Meyate, Gelandi, Blue Sea Quartz, Baoliya, Qianyun, Other

Market Segments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Quartz Surface, Quartz Tile, Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential, Commercial

