Global Eye Health Ingredients Market: Industry Insights & Opportunity Evolution-2023

Market Definition:

Hectic and busy schedule followed by exposure to toxic materials have increased the number of population suffering from unhealthy vision, which has, in turn, increased the demand for eye health ingredients. The eye health ingredients protect eye from UV radiation, elimination of free radicals, and enhances vision. The most commonly used eye health ingredients are luthein, zeaxanthin, beta-carotene, astaxanthin, and others. They are the major source of providing healthy vision to human sight.

Market Scenario:

Eye health diseases are a major concern among all age grouped population. Increasing population with eye health problems such as cataract, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and others is driving the growth of the global eye health ingredients market.

Application of eye health ingredients in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, supplements, beverages, oils and fats, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and others is further boosting the growth of the eye health ingredients market. Moreover, large spending on nutritional products is adding fuel to the growth of the eye health ingredients market. However, certain allergic reactions caused due to improper consumption of eye health ingredients may hamper the growth of eye health ingredients market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 6.2% of eye health ingredients market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4700

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global eye health ingredients market are Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan), DSM (The Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), FMC Corporation. (U.S.), AIDP Inc. (U.S.), BI Nutraceuticals (U.S.), BLUE CALIFORNIA (U.S.)

Key Findings

Demand for lutein is increasing in infant supplements to overcome vision deficiency among children

Consumers are inclined towards OTC(over the counter) supplements for vision health rather than surgical or clinical treatment

Intended Audience

Pharmaceutical industry

Bakery industry

Supplement industry

Beverage industry

Dairy industry

Traders, importers and exporters

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/eye-health-ingredients-market-4700

Segments

On the basis of type, eye health ingredients are segmented into luthein, zeaxanthin, beta-carotene, astaxanthin, and others. Among all, luthein is dominating the market followed by zeaxanthin and beta-carotene. Lutein is high in efficiency and effectiveness in low dosages, which is driving the growth of this segment compared to others. However, beta- carotene is projected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period.

Based on the application, eye health ingredients are segmented into pharmaceuticals, supplements, beverages, oils and fats, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and others. Among all, the supplements segment is dominating the market followed by pharmaceutical industry. However, high inclination towards consumption of functional foods is expected to grow the application of eye health ingredients in dairy as well as bakery segment.

Regional Analysis

The global eye health ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. Low vision, blindness, and various vision health problems are increasingly observed in North America which is boosting the market for eye health ingredients market in this region. In Europe, U.K. and Germany are the major contributors to eye health ingredients market.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness steady growth in the forecast period based on consumer preference towards healthy lifestyle in developing countries such as India and China. Moreover, inclination of health conscious consumers towards consumption of functional foods will lead to moderate growth in rest of the world over the forecast period.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com