“Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) – Automotive Market”: Which Would Be the Major Factors Responsible for Global Market Growth?

Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation System Market Information Report, By Product Type (EGR Valve, EGR Cooler and EGR Pipe), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Application (Diesel-Powered Vehicle and Gasoline-Powered Vehicle) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Overview:

Automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system is a technique, which helps in reducing and controlling the nitrogen oxide emission in gasoline and diesel powered vehicles. The global automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system market has experienced a potential growth over the past few years. It has been projected that the market will grow at the same pace during the forecast period. The market looks promising during the forecast period due to the major factors such as booming automotive industry, expansion of global players into emerging nations and growing urbanization. The major trends and opportunities in the automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system market are the combination of exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and emerging economies. However, the major challenges that restrain the market growth are the availability of substitute, pricing pressure, and strict government regulations for certification of automotive exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) systems.

Exhaust gas recirculation systems are used to reduce nitrogen oxide emission to protect the environment. In exhaust gas recirculation systems, a very small amount of exhaust gas is allowed to leak into the intake manifold to reduce formation of nitrogen oxide. Approximately 6 to 10% of the total exhaust is allowed to leak into the manifold. This dilutes the air and fuel mixture in the combustion chamber and creates a cooling effect. By adding exhaust gas, combustion temperature is kept below 1500°C to minimize the reaction between nitrogen and oxygen which forms nitrogen oxide.

Market Segments:

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Automotive Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) Coolers by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

• Tube EGR Coolers

• Finned EGR Coolers

Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

• BorgWarner

• Delphi

• Denso

• Korens

• Mahle

• Continental

• LongSheng Tech

• Baote Precise Motor

• BARI

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

• Diesel Engines

• Gasoline Engines

Region Coverage (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)”

