Carboxylic Acid Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2017 to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Carboxylic Acid Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Carboxylic Acid Market by products (acetic acid, formic, valeric, isovaleric, propionic, citric, caproic, stearic acid, butyric acid, isobutyric acid), by end users (animal feed, food & beverages, consumer goods, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, lubricants) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Carboxylic Acid Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Carboxylic Acid Market.

Segments Covered:

Global carboxylic acid market is segmented on the basis of products such as acetic acid, formic acid, valeric acid, isovaleric acid, propionic acid, citric acid, caproic acid, stearic acid, butyric acid, isobutyric acid and others (such as benzoic acid). On the basis of end users the global carboxylic acid market can be segmented as animal feed, food & beverages, consumer goods, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, lubricants and others (such as textiles, leather, rubber, agrochemicals).

Global carboxylic acid market is primarily driven by increasing demand in the animal feed (for acids such as butyric, formic and propionic) and food & beverage industries, it is expected to propel the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for stearic acid, valeric acid and butyric acid in the cosmetic and personal care industry is likely to drive the global carboxylic acid market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory and legislative actions against the production of petroleum based carboxylic acids are one of the restraints in the global carboxylic acid market. Additionally, easily available substitutes for various applications are likely to restrain carboxylic acid market growth globally.

Geographic Coverage

Asia-Pacific region is dominant consumer of carboxylic acid, rising industries have accelerated demand for the compound and is expected to continue over the forecast period. China is one of the major markets in the region due to growth in food & beverages, textile and consumer goods industries. Furthermore, increase in production capacities of pharmaceutical, plastic and lubricant industries in India, China, Indonesia and South Korea is expected to boost demand for carboxylic acid in coming future. Additionally, the US market is expected to witness high demand for carboxylic acid which is largely used in drug formulations such as antibiotics, anticoagulants, cholesterol lowering satins and anti-inflammatory drugs. Moreover, increase in geriatric population is driving pharmaceuticals segment leading to growth of carboxylic acid market.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the Global Carboxylic Acid Market such as OWEA, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Finetech Industry Limited, Perstorp Holdings AB, Jiangsu Sopo Co. Ltd., Hanwha Chemical Corporation and others.

The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the carboxylic acid market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global carboxylic acid market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of carboxylic acid market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the carboxylic acid market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the carboxylic acid market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents

1.Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2.Executive summary

3.Global Carboxylic Acid Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key Investment Market analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the Carboxylic Acid Market

4.Global Carboxylic Acid Market Analysis, by Product Type (USD million) 2017-2023

4.1. Acetic Acid

4.2. Formic Acid

4.3. Valeric Acid

4.4. Isovaleric Acid

4.5. Propionic Acid

4.6. Citric Acid

4.7. Caproic Acid

4.8. Stearic Acid

4.9. Butyric Acid

4.10. Isobutyric Acid

4.11. Others (such as benzoic acid)

5.Global Carboxylic Acid Market Analysis, by Applicatiion type (USD million) 2017-2023

5.1. Animal feed

5.2. Food & beverages

5.3. Consumer goods

5.4. Personal care & cosmetics

5.5. Pharmaceuticals

5.6. Lubricants

5.7. Others (such as textiles, leather, rubber)

6.Global Carboxylic Acid Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Carboxylic Acid Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.1.2. North America Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.1.3. North America Carboxylic Acid Market by Country (USD million)

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Carboxylic Acid Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.2.2. Europe Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.2.3. Europe Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Country (USD million)

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.3.2. Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.3.3. Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Country (USD million)

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Latin America Carboxylic Acid Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.4.2. Latin America Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.4.3. Latin America Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Country (USD million)

6.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

6.5.1. RoW Carboxylic Acid Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.5.2. RoW Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.5.3. RoW Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Sub-region (USD million)

7.Company profiles

7.1. OWEA

7.2. Hanwha Chemical Corporation

7.3. BASF SE

7.4. Celanese Corporation

7.5. The Dow Chemical Company

7.6. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

7.7. Eastman Chemical Company

7.8. Finetech Industry Limited

7.9. Perstorp Holdings AB

7.10. Jiangsu Sopo Co. Ltd.

