Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market: Global Product Intelligence Study 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market by type (cancer therapeutics, supportive care drugs), by distribution channel (hospital, retail) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market. According to the report the Global Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023. The growth in the world market is primarily driven by significant contribution by North America (Leading region) region to this market.

New treatment options have become available in the past five years, and the surge of innovation is expected to continue due to a robust pipeline of drugs in clinical development by a large and diverse group of pharmaceutical companies. Innovations in the development of new drugs and therapies, large number of new drugs entering into the market with FDA approval, increasing prevalence of cancerous patients, availability of new treatment options in the market and rise in base of aging population are the key driving factors for the growth of this market. In addition, changing lifestyle habits of populations, increased patient’s healthcare awareness, and increasing demand for non-invasive therapies are further expected to propel the market growth in the coming years. Along with these driving factors, the market for cancer therapeutics is facing some challenges such as time consuming regulatory compliance and high cost of cancer drugs. However, the market for cancer therapeutics and supportive care drugs is likely to rise in the future due to the large number of ongoing innovations for the treatment of cancer.

Geographically, North America is the leading contributor to the market and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period due to high awareness, presence of large base of cancer patients, rise in investments, and various initiatives by government in the healthcare sector. However, Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period. This is predominantly due to increased healthcare awareness, technological advancements, significant investments and growing awareness among the population about the treatment options available in the market.

Report Highlights:

The report delivers a strategic analysis of the global market for cancer therapeutics and supportive care drugs and growth forecast for the period from 2017 – 2023. The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market players who are operating in the market, segmental analysis based on type. It also covers geographical analysis of the market with growth forecast for the period of 2017– 2023. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis and value chain analysis included in the report provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition.

Moreover, the report also includes growth strategies and entry barriers to be considered to cater to the exact business opportunities in this market. Additionally, to aid in strategic decision making, the report also includes competitive profiling of leading players, recent developments in the industry and various business strategies adopted by them. This report will help players in global cancer therapeutics market to plan and implement their strategies in different market areas such as emerging geographies, and new technologies.

Table of Contents:-

1. Scope of the Report

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 List of Abbreviations

1.4 Market Segmentation

2. Executive summary

3. Oncology overview

3.1 Prevalence by cancer type

3.2 New active substance launches by indication, 2011 – 2015

3.3 Oncology drugs approved in 2016

3.4 Drugs in late-phase development for various cancers

4. Qualitative Analysis

4.1 Market overview

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.2 Porters five forces analysis

4.3 Competitive matrix of the key companies

4.4 Market share analysis

5. Global Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market, by Type, 2017 – 2023

5.1 Cancer Therapeutics

5.2 Supportive Care Drugs

6. Global Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017 – 2023

6.1 Hospital

6.2 Retail

7. Global Cancer Therapeutics and Supportive Care Drugs Market, by Geography, 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 France

7.2.3 Italy

7.2.4 UK

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Others

7.3 APAC

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 India

7.3.3 Japan

7.3.4 Others

7.4 Rest of the World

8 Company profiles

8.1 Abbott Laboratories

8.2 AstraZeneca plc

8.3 Astellas Pharma Inc.

8.4 Bristol-Myers Squibb

8.5 Johnson & Johnson

8.6 Pfizer Inc.

8.7 Novartis

8.8 Eli Lilly

8.9 Sanofi

8.10 AbbVie, Inc.

8.11 Teva Pharmaceuticals

8.12 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

