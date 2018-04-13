Angioplasty Balloons Market is Expected to Reach US$ 2.54 Billion by 2023

Balloon angioplasty is a minimally invasive procedure that widens the obstructed blood vessels. This report is on global angioplasty balloons studies the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments included in the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global angioplasty balloons market with respect to the leading market segments based on type of balloons, material used, and geography.

The market overview section of the report includes qualitative analysis of the overall angioplasty balloons market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, various analyses such as market attractiveness analysis, by geography and competitive landscape, by key players has also been provided. The market attractiveness analysis is provided in order to explain the intensity of competition in the market in different geographies. The competitive scenario between different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their shares in the global market.

The global angioplasty balloon market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, and geography. Based on product type, the angioplasty balloons market has been categorized into four major segments: normal balloon, drug eluting balloon, cutting balloon, and scoring balloon. On the basis of material, the global angioplasty balloon market has been majorly segmented into two types: non-compliant balloon, and semi-compliant balloon. Market revenue in terms of USD million for the period between 2013 and 2023 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2015 to 2023 are provided for all the segments, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, the angioplasty balloon market has been categorized into six regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America comprises the U.S. and Canada. Europe comprises Germany, the U.K., and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific comprises China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Latin America comprises Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America. Middle East and North Africa comprises Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Rest of MENA.

The recommendations section included in the report would assist existing players to expanding their market share and new companies in establishing their presence in the angioplasty balloon market. The report also profiles major players in the angioplasty balloons market on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Inc., BIOTRONIK SE & CO. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook Medical, Cordis Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., ENDOCOR GmbH, Medtronic plc, Opto Circuits (India) Limited, NATEC Medical, Spectranetics Corporation.

