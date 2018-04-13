Affordable Auto Loans In Killeen, TX

Killeen, TX/2018: If you are considering to buy an automobile, then taking an auto loan from a credit union is your best bet. The Greater Central Texas Federal Credit Union makes it easier to convert your dream for a new car into a reality. Members can enjoy pre-approval on loans for new and pre-owned cars at competent rates and relaxed repayment options.

Formed by teachers in October 1957, it came about with the motive of providing money to teachers in the district at affordable rates. Till date, the proceeds of the credit union are used for catering to the financial needs of members. All operations are non-profitable and aimed towards providing benefits to their members.

Auto-Loans

Members of the union can avail auto-loans against collateral which is either equal to or greater than the value of the loan. Generally the value of collateral should be at least 20% greater than the value of loan. They provide flexible plans with low interest rates as well as easy repayment options. They ensure complete transparency. The union also offers a myriad of online services for convenience of their members.

The Process Of Applying For An Auto Loan

It aims to simplify the process of applying for auto loans. On receiving application forms and other relevant documents for verification of income, the team responsible for granting the loan works on approving it within 24-48 hours. Also, if a member is not able to make payment due to a valid reason, he/she can avail Skip-a-payment option once in a year. Members are provided with direct deposit services, payroll deduction and automatic transfer services for convenience of payment.

For more information about auto loans being provided by them, visit 3305 E. Elms Road, Killeen, TX 76542. You can also call at (254) 690 – 2274 or log on to their website https://www.gctfcu.net/ to know more.