Two New Ranges of MIL 39006-Qualified Wet Tantalum Capacitors Available Through New Yorker Electronics

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics is now introducing two new ranges of wet tantalum capacitors qualified to MIL 39006/22 and MIL 39006/25 from Exxelia Tantalum. Exxelia, manufacturer of hi-rel passive components designed to resist the harshest environments, has received the M-Level (1.0%/1000h) MIL-PRF-39006/22 and MIL-PRF-39006/25 qualifications approval for its new ranges of wet tantalum capacitors.

MIL 39006/22 and MIL 39006/25 respectively equivalent to CLR79 and CLR81 types feature hermetically sealed cylindrical tantalum cases and axial leads. Both ranges are available in all cases: T1, T2 T3 and T4 with extended capacitance and voltage ratings.

MIL39006/22 is qualified for voltages from 6V to 125V and provides from 1200µF @ 6V to 56 µF @ 125V. MIL 39006/25 is qualified for voltages from 25V to 125V and provides from 2200µF @ 6V to 82 µF @ 125V. Both ranges combine high energy density with large temperature ranges -55°C up to 125°C and are available with H vibration and shocks features.

These state-of-art MIL-qualified wet tantalum capacitors are widely used in avionics applications where high performance and extreme reliability are required. Performance highlights compared to solid tantalum capacitors include more capacitance, higher ripple currents, lower ESR and lower dc-leakage current.

“These new ranges introduction leverages our decades of experience in providing high-reliability capacitors for the Military market, and proves Exxelia’s ability to reach the most demanding specifications in terms of product development,” stated Exxelia Sales & Marketing VP, Jérôme Tabourel.

These state-of-art MIL-qualified wet tantalum capacitors are widely used in avionics applications where high performance and extreme reliability are required. Performance highlights compared to solid tantalum capacitors include more capacitance, higher ripple currents, lower ESR and lower dc-leakage current.

Features & Benefits:

• Qualified for voltages to 125V

• Provides from 1200µF @ 6V to 56 µF @ 125V (MIL39006/22)

• Provides from 2200µF @ 6V to 82 µF @ 125V (MIL39006/25)

• High Energy Density

• From -55°C up to 125°C

• Available with H vibration and shocks features

Applications:

• Avionics/Defense

• Power Supply

• Converter

• Filtering

• Backup

MIL39006/22 and MIL39006/25 are available for order from New Yorker Electronics. New Yorker Electronics is franchise distributor of Exxelia Tantalum, a part of the Exxelia Group, and supplies its full line of Film, Mica, Tantalum, Aluminum Electrolytics and Ceramic Capacitors.

ABOUT NEW YORKER ELECTRONICS

New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. New Yorker Electronics is an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9120B certified source of capacitors, resistors, semi-conductors, connectors, filters, inductors and more, and operates entirely at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. It also functions in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards — verifying that it has implemented industry standards into everyday practices to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).