Tow Mart Extends Towing and Trailer Sales to Boaters and Four-Wheel Drivers

Tow Mart started its business selling to tow truck drivers and now has expanded to accommodate farmers, boaters, truckers, and other four-wheel drivers in need of light and other accessories.

[NORTH CANTON, 4/12/2018]—In what was originally a store created by tow drivers for tow drivers, Tow Mart now welcomes other drivers in need of light, safety equipment, and other accessories in their expanded lists of products.

A Store for Four-Wheel Drivers

Tow Mart was built on the philosophy that it should operate like the store its owners would like to shop in. However, the owners soon realized the similar need farmers, boaters, and other four-wheel drivers have and expanded their list of products to meet safety equipment and accessories for other four-wheel drivers.

Tow Mart’s list of products now comes in multiple categories: Towing, Farming, Truck & Trailer, Safety, Off-Road/Jeep/RV/Marine, and Oil & Gas. Its products were sourced and built from leading companies in their respective industries.

Fast and Cost-Effective Customer Service

Drivers and other interested buyers can buy Tow Mart’s products from its physical store in Ohio or shop online. Either way, Tow Mart provides fast and cost-effective customer service to its customers to make their purchases more convenient for them.

Tow Mart boasts free shipping for those who spend at least $25 on products. With the exception of other products with longer warranty, all Tow Mart products have a limited one-year warranty.

In case of defects found during the warranty period, Tow Mart has a hassle-free return policy to help its customers and gives the option to either replace the item or give store credit at the lowest selling price within the warranty period.

About Tow Mart

Tow Mart is an Ohio-based store selling lights and accessories for drivers in the towing, boating, and other four-wheeler industries. Originally established as a store by and for towers in 1999, Tow Mart’s owners saw the need to expand its business to farmers, boaters, truckers, and other drivers. Tow Mart now offers lighting, accessories and safety products for four-wheel drivers and boaters.

Visit their website at https://towmart.com/ to view their products, warranties, and free standard shipping on orders worth at least $25.