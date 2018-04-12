TLC Companions and Supply Recognized as the Leading Alzheimer’s Home Care Provider

Forest Hills, New York (webnewswire) April 11, 2018 – Hearing the news that a loved one has Alzheimer’s or Dementia can be upsetting, even scary. It’s important to know that there’s help available to the loved one that can ease the responsibilities and provide some clear direction during this uncertain and unpredictable time. Understanding the importance of Alzheimer’s or Dementia care, TLC Companions and Supply, home healthcare in Nassau county, now offers a wide range of care services to the specific needs of those living with dementia and their families.

The spokesperson stated, “Alzheimer’s can be overwhelming for a family caregiver, particularly if your loved one is in the more serious stages of this disease. If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, TLC Companions and Supply can provide compassionate care and support so you can spend more quality time with your loved one.”

He also continued, “TLC Companions has helped Alzheimer’s patients continue with carrying out daily activities and obligations within a comforting and familiar environment. Our companions are carefully screened and trained to provide the best care for Alzheimer’s patients and ease the burdens of their loved ones.”

Formed by health care professionals and equipped with over thirty years of experience, TLC Companions and Supply, the home health care services NY provide high quality companion services to growing senior and disabled population and allow them to enjoy the freedom of remaining in their own home.

The media person stated, “We aim to provide home-like environments which are socially engaging and exciting … a place that values yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

Substantiating the above statement, Melissa Y., Roslyn Heights, NY, one of the happy clients of TLC Companions and Supply delightedly stated, “TLC has helped my loved one and made the stress go away! They are very professional and their services are outstanding. Their staff is amazing; everyone is so kind and always willing to go out of their way to assist in making my family and I know we’re in very good hands with our elderly loved one.”

The team at TLC Companions is available round the clock- 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help the elderly and people with special needs during the day and night. Their companions provide care at any facility including nursing homes, hospitals and hospice. To know more, call at 718-255-9010!

