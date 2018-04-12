Straight and simple

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Automatic 300M CAY211A.BA0927 Men’s Watch is not for them who dislike big watches. But try the ceramic, you’ll be fascinated. You’ll also likely find the steel with ceramic combination lighter and therefore, less restricting. Those who love larger watches will be absolutely fascinated with it solidity and built.

Two sides to the story

The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Automatic 300M CAY211A.BA0927 Men’s Watch is meant for the aquatic world. It works on land and in air alright, but might not stand falling from a great height in case you lose it during rock climbing. Or, from an airplane.

Its strengths

• The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Automatic 300M CAY211A.BA0927 Men’s Watch has an excellent 300m water resistance rating. Besides, it has a luxurious finish. The brushed stainless steel, H-link bracelet adds to its handsome looks.

• The 43mm fine-brushed stainless steel case is topped with a black ceramic bezel. It is scratch-resistant like the sapphire crystal that it nests. Beneath is a black, textured dial with a three-eye (6, 9 and 12) chronograph layout.

• The baton hour markers are hand-applied; polished and faceted. Same with the hands. Additionally, the hour and minute hands are given a luminescent coating. The flash of yellow on the central seconds-hand tip is quick to catch the eye.

This section for elaborated details

Impressive, TAG Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Automatic 300M CAY211A.BA0927 Men’s Watch is powered by a TAG Heuer Calibre 16. It’s a Swiss-made automatic movement with a build tough enough to press through anything; from family adventures to the hunter-gatherers’ life. It is masculine, yet knows when to keep its savage side well-tucked. Thank the large ceramic bezel; it’s a very different feel than steel, the stuff its earlier version had. It has six raised grips and looks very sharp compared to traditional steel. It’s harder, too and reflects more light than metal bezels. It gives the bezel that glassy look.

This 2015 TAG Heuer Mens Watch apparently have the best all-round look among new dive chronographs. The cyclop date window is hard to ignore. The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Automatic 300M CAY211A.BA0927 Men’s Watch also receives new hour and minute hands; a new position for the regular seconds display; redesigned larger, high- polish hour-markers and without any border around the date window. The numbers just pop out!

It’s the standard Diver Helmet- engraved case back the Tag Heuer Aquaracer Chronograph Quartz Men’s Watch receives other Aquaracers alike.

Likeable points

• A classic, dive watch style in black and steel.



• New hands are cool.

• A much-wanted and awaited deviation in leather or rubber for strap material.