Stoner Periodontic Specialist Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Stoner Periodontic Specialist is pleased to announce its one year anniversary of opening the Chillicothe, Ohio office. The Chillicothe location serves area patients for all their periodontal service needs with minimally invasive procedures.

Stoner Periodontic Specialist first opened their doors in 2002 at the Dublin, Ohio location. Dr. Jason Stoner after successfully operating 4 locations in New Albany, Dublin, Grove City, and Springfield, Ohio opened the 5th location in 2017.

Dr. Stoner brings the latest technology and procedures to patients looking to regain confidence and correct periodontal problems that interfere with oral health. “At Stoner Perio Specialists we have built a team of highly-educated, well-experienced, and attentive team members to ensure high-quality treatments” Dr. Stoner has said.

Stoner Perio Specialist also provides affordable treatment plans and financing options for patients who lack adequate or any dental coverage. They are pleased to offer fantastic dental services to patients to make an impact in their daily lives.

“We’re humbled to be able to transform smiles every single day. With a healthy balance of research, science experience, education, and art, we aim to deliver high-quality results to every patient. With every treatment, our objective is to ensure less-invasive procedures are performed.”

The Chillicothe location offers a wide range of services to care for each patient’s unique oral health needs. Specializing in dental implants, all on four dental implants, gum disease treatment, laser gum therapies, smile enhancement and more, Dr. Stoner is an award-winning practitioner that thrives on giving patients a smile they have dreamed of.

For more information about Dr. Jason Stoner and his practice in Chillicothe, Ohio visit their website at https://www.stonerperiospecialists.com/chillicothe-ohio/ . For questions or to make an appointment, Stoner Periodontic Specialist is available by phone at (614) 889-8222.

Contact:

Dr. Jason Stoner

Company: Stoner Periodontic Specialist

Address: 1132 Western Ave, Chillicothe, OH 45601

Phone: (614) 889-8222

Website: https://www.stonerperiospecialists.com/chillicothe-ohio/