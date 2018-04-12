Recent Analysis on Global Vascular Graft Market Research Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Vascular Graft Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Vascular Graft Market by product (coronary artery by-pass graft, peripheral vascular, hemodialysis access), application (diabetes, vascular occlusion, kidney failure, aneurysm, cardiovascular), raw material(biological materials, polyester, polyurethane) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Vascular Graft Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Vascular Graft Market. According to the report the Global Vascular Graft Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global vascular graft market covers segments such as, product, application, raw materia and end user. The product segments include coronary artery by-pass graft, peripheral vascular grafts, hemodialysis access graft and endovascular stent graft. On the basis of application the global vascular graft market is categorized into diabetes, vascular occlusion, kidney failure, aneurysm and cardiovascular.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global vascular graft market such as, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, C. R. BARD, INC., W. L. GORE & ASSOCIATES, INC., TERUMO CORPORATION, MEDTRONIC PLC, MAQUET HOLDING B.V. & CO. KG, LEMAITRE VASCULAR, INC., ENDOLOGIX INC., COOK MEDICAL INC. and CARDINAL HEALTH INC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global vascular graft market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of vascular graft market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the vascular graft market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.

This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Vascular Graft Market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

