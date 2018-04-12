Recent Analysis on Global Critical Care Equipment Market Research Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Critical Care Equipment Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Critical Care Equipment Market by end user (as hospitals, medical centers and homes), by product type (infusion pumps, patient monitors, ventilators and some others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Critical Care Equipment Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Critical Care Equipment Market. According to the report the Global Critical Care Equipment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR between 8 to 9% in terms of value over the period of 2017-2023.

Aging population is a major factor driving the growth of the global critical care equipment market. Moreover, increase in coronary heart related illness owing to modern lifestyles is anticipated to further drive demand for critical care equipment for intensive care units in hospitals. The heavy investments in the healthcare sector provide modern medical treatments facilities for patients with critical healthcare conditions and it is expected to boost the growth of the market. Technological advancements in healthcare industry is an important factor which is anticipated to boost the critical care equipment market. Rising income among the population in the emerging nations are expected to provide more healthcare access to the people. Rising government support to the healthcare systems in matured economies are expected to help in sustaining the growth of the critical care equipment market. On the other hand, higher cost of critical care equipment is expected to restraint the growth in global critical care equipment market during the forecast period. However, the presence of cheaper critical care equipment manufacturers in the market augurs well for the future expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global critical care equipment market by end user, product type, and region. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as hospitals, medical centres, and homes. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as, infusion pumps, patient monitors, ventilators and some others.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Increasing number of super-speciality and multi-speciality hospitals to aid the increasing occurrences of chronic as well as respiratory diseases is expected to drive the growth of Asia-Pacific market. Increasing old age population, tremendous government support, and innovations in the technology is expected to drive the growth of the market further. Medical tourism in the Asian countries is expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market. In Europe, the cuts in healthcare sector and shortage of trained staff might affect the growth of the market in some regions. However, due to the presence of larger geriatric population and increasing instances of critical healthcare conditions, the demand from the European market is expected to remain stable. In North America, increased insurance coverage in America is expected to provide more access for more people to healthcare system and it is expected to have positive impact on the market. The emerging nations in Latin America are expected to provide growth opportunities for major players in the global critical care equipment market. In Africa, North African countries provide opportunities for growth for major players in the global critical care equipment market. The availability of cheaper critical care equipment are anticipated to provide greater accessibility to wider population in the region during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include BPL Medical Technologies Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi, General Electric Company, Koniklijke Philips N.V., Maquet Holding B.V &Co.KGAA, Meditronic PLC, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Skanray Technologies Pvt Ltd, and Smiths Medical.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of critical care equipment globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of critical care equipment. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the critical care equipment market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors of the critical care equipment market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

