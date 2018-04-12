PPK PowerPoint International Customizes Machines For Food Processing, Pharmaceutical, And Other Industries

Great Bookham, Surrey – The demand for high-quality customized machines for different specialized industries is at its peak right now. Many of today’s manufacturers are upgrading their production lines to increase productivity and meet the demands. Powerpoint International has answered the call and now offers machines that are more than capable of meeting industry-specific requirements.

As for the scraped surface heat exchanger, the machine is highly efficient and reliable when it comes to producing products of different viscosities at high-speeds. These machines are perfect for food production lines that require the use of sauces with or without particulates. The viscosity of the sauce does not affect how the machine works because it is 100% flexible and can be adjusted to produce smoother spreads such as jams and margarine.

Some of the specs the scraped surface heat exchanger offer manufacturing plants are mobility, control flexibility, various pump options, efficient service connections, and so much more. The machine is 100% mobile, meaning it can be moved from one area of the plant to another without the need to uninstall and install once more. This is a huge advantage for industries that intend to use the machine for different production lines.

The machines also have different sections that are all controlled separately to ensure accuracy. This is highly valued in the production of pharmaceuticals where each production stage is crucial to creating the best products that are fit for consumption. Customers may also request for different pump sizes which are all attachable to the machine to help expand its use and purpose. There is nothing like a machine that can be utilized for different uses to help maximize profit.

Customers who aren’t in the market for a full machine might be interested in Powerpoint International’s amazing heat exchanger tubes. These tube help enhance the production process by allowing the transfer of either cooled or heated fluids through the use of external and internal tubes. These tubes make it possible for the fluids to never come in contact with each other which make it possible to maintain a stable temperature during the production process.

The inner tube which carries one liquid temperature and the outer tube that carries the other results in a method known as indirect heat transfer. The heat exchanger tubes are considered very valuable in different industries, especially if they are created specifically for that manufacturing plant. These tubes allow for a constant and high-quality standard that customers have come to know and expect from a brand.

How Powerpoint International Can Be Of Service

When it comes to creating specialized machines and machine parts for different industries Powerpoint International is ready to accept orders from customers all over the world. Everyone from the smallest of businesses to the largest of manufacturing plants can turn to the company for their machinery needs. No request is too small or too specific.

It is time to upgrade your current manufacturing line to increase production without sacrificing quality in the least. Order full machines or a single component for your current machines from Powerpoint International today and never waste the opportunity to create more in demand products.

