Powder Coatings Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Powder Coatings Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Powder Coatings Market by product type (water based coatings, Solvent based coatings and powder coatings), by application (automotive, steel, architectural, marine, furniture and consumer goods) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Powder Coatings Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Powder Coatings Market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the powder coatings market by product type, by application and by region. Market segmentation based on the product type includes water based coatings; Solvent based coatings and powder coatings. On the basis of application market segmented into automotive, steel, architectural, marine, furniture and consumer goods. Moreover, consumer good is the fastest grown segment and accounted more than XX% of market share followed by automotive industry X%.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. As of 2015, APAC was the largest powder coatings market in terms of both value and volume, with a majority market share globally. China is the largest producer of powder coatings and considered to be the key factor driving growth of this market across the region. Following APAC, Europe is the second largest market and projected to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Presence of leading automobile manufacturer such as Chevrolet, Daimler-Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz and Dodge in Europe expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period. In North America, U.S provides new opportunity for growth as 80% demand for powder coatings coming from U.S owing to increasing architectural applications.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include, Akzonobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, BASF SE, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Company Limited, PPG Industries, The Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Tikkurila OYJ.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of powder coatings globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and value chain analysis of powder coatings market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the powder coatings market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union.

The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (Registration, Evaluation and Authorization of Chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the powder coatings market over the period of 2017 to 2023.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors in this market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

The report also provides in depth analysis of regulatory framework pertaining to powder coatings market. This will help the companies to understand the regulatory compliances, supports, barriers in the powder coatings market. This section highlights key amendments and their implication on powder coatings market in the short run as well as in the long run.

