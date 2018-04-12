Parineeta Sethi, & Nischint Singh, host the wellness & lifestyle fiesta “asiaSpa ​ WELLFEST 2018″ in association with ANDAZ | Delhi ​

New Delhi, March 29, 2018: India’s only luxury wellness lifestyle magazine, asiaSpa India brought the first edition of a unique festival of wellness, WELLFEST 2018 in association with Andaz Delhi to the capital. In association with airline partner Lufthansa, wellness destination partner Amazing Thailand and fitness partner Technogym, the two-day event was curated by Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor and Publisher of the magazine.

Day two of the event saw interesting and comprehensive sessions on wellness, fitness, nutrition, active life, beauty, wellness trends, active life and much more. The event began with a key note session with

Amitabh Kant, CEO Niti Aayog, Neha Lidder, AVP Head Marketing, DLF Luxury Retail & Hospitality, Isra Stapanaseth, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand and Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor and Publisher, asiaSpa India, who touched on the burgeoning wellness industry in India and abroad. The day-long event also saw a variety of sessions by prominent names in the health and wellness space such as Kiran Lohia, Deanne Panday, Vesna Jacob, Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Sumaya Dalmia, Chiranjiv Chhabra, Kavita Devgan and Nischint Singh . Interactive sessions on yoga and dance therapy were also organized. Plus, there was nail art, lots of healthy power food, tarot reading, caricature sketching, beauty and spa products, express spa sessions and much more.

About Wellfest 2018

asiaSpa India has been dedicated to promoting wellness as a way of life for the last 14 years. And as a part of this endeavour, India’s only luxury wellness lifestyle magazine brought the first edition of A Festival of Wellness – WELLFEST 2018 to the capital. WELLFEST 2018 not only celebrates people who are already Fit and Faboulous, but is also a step forward towards inspiring and helping others to achieve their wellness goals. The second day of the festival will see sessions on wellness, fitness, nutrition, active life, alternative therapies, beauty, healthy lifestyle and the current trends.