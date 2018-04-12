One Floor Up on Live Action Production: “You’ve got the vision, we’ve got the tools”

The corporate video production in Denver, One Floor Up, storyboards, writes the script, scouts locations, shoots, and edits live action videos, delivering high-quality content for businesses.

[Denver, 4/12/2018] — As a full-service video production company, One Floor Up recognizes the critical role video content plays in the success of an organization. The full-service video production company in Denver cites a study from Hubspot, revealing that 43 percent of people want to see more videos from brands.

One Floor Up says of its live action video production services, “You’ve got the vision, we’ve got the tools and the talent needed to bring it into reality.”

Visual Magic

In delivering professional videos, One Floor Up takes time to learn everything about the client’s business and the expectations for a story that will reach the client’s desired audience.

Upon meeting with the client’s team, the Denver production company proceeds to the collaboration of ideas, allowing it to learn about the business inside and out. The production company values collaboration as it serves as an integral part of creating the best solution for the client’s need.

Solving Communication Problems

Clients go to One Floor Up to help them solve their communication problems. The video production company, in turn, promises to keep the clients’ needs on time and suited for the budget.

The company commits to a project and assists the client, from ideation to final execution. As soon as the client tells the company’s team what it needs, the execution of the idea begins, which includes the following:

• Create a storyboard

• Write a script

• Put up a production team

• Look for a location

• Shoot the project

• Edit the final output

• Deliver a visual story

The video production company also performs an asset audit to ensure that all the client’s brand elements are in the story. Every video is shot and edited on professional grade equipment similar to what feature film productions use.

About One Floor Up

One Floor Up cares about inspiring audiences through compelling video content. Live event productions and motion graphics are also part of the company’s services, in addition to live video production. Its team of motion graphic artists, writers, producers, editors, and creative directors has decades of experience in every aspect of corporate video production.

For more information, go to the One Floor Up website https://onefloorupdenver.com/ today.