Oilfield Chemicals Market 2018 – Industry Size, Growth, Global Trends and Market Forecast to 2025

The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is segmented into Application and Product. The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2018-2025.
The market analysis covers intricate details with respect to leading regions, players, products and applications.
The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market in terms of applications is sectioned into
Drilling Fluids
Workover and Completion Fluids
Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals
Oil Production Chemicals
Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals
Other
The leading players in the market are
BASF
Berkshire Hathaway
Ecolab
Dow
Clariant
Albemarle
Ashland
Kemira
Solvay
DuPont
Akzo Nobel
Innospec
Stepan
Huntsman
Arkema
Halliburton
APCI
Chevron Phillips
Koch Industries
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
Lafarge
Croda International
Schlumberger
On the basis of product the market is segmented into
Biocides
Demulsifiers
Pour-point Depressants(PPD)
Surfactants
Polymers
Other
The market covers the following regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Table of Contents –
1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Chemicals
1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Biocides
1.2.4 Demulsifiers
1.2.5 Pour-point Depressants(PPD)
1.2.6 Surfactants
1.2.7 Polymers
1.2.8 Other
1.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Application
1.3.1 Oilfield Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Drilling Fluids
1.3.3 Workover and Completion Fluids
1.3.4 Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals
1.3.5 Oil Production Chemicals
1.3.6 Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oilfield Chemicals (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
2.4 Manufacturers Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Oilfield Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Oilfield Chemicals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
…
