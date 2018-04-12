Oilfield Chemicals Market 2018 – Industry Size, Growth, Global Trends and Market Forecast to 2025

The detailed report of Global Oilfield Chemicals Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2018-2025.

The Global Oilfield Chemicals Market in terms of applications is sectioned into

Drilling Fluids

Workover and Completion Fluids

Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

Oil Production Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

Other

The leading players in the market are

BASF

Berkshire Hathaway

Ecolab

Dow

Clariant

Albemarle

Ashland

Kemira

Solvay

DuPont

Akzo Nobel

Innospec

Stepan

Huntsman

Arkema

Halliburton

APCI

Chevron Phillips

Koch Industries

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Lafarge

Croda International

Schlumberger

On the basis of product the market is segmented into

Biocides

Demulsifiers

Pour-point Depressants(PPD)

Surfactants

Polymers

Other

The market covers the following regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents –

1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oilfield Chemicals

1.2 Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Biocides

1.2.4 Demulsifiers

1.2.5 Pour-point Depressants(PPD)

1.2.6 Surfactants

1.2.7 Polymers

1.2.8 Other

1.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Oilfield Chemicals Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Drilling Fluids

1.3.3 Workover and Completion Fluids

1.3.4 Cementing and Stimulation Chemicals

1.3.5 Oil Production Chemicals

1.3.6 Enhanced Oil Recovery Chemicals

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Oilfield Chemicals (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Oilfield Chemicals Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Oilfield Chemicals Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Oilfield Chemicals Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Oilfield Chemicals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Oilfield Chemicals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oilfield Chemicals Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Oilfield Chemicals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

