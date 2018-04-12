NHS Purchase Orders

Dalton, April 11, 2018- Recently Aids4Mobility has been approved by NHS to become their major supplier. According to Wikipedia “The National Health Service (NHS) is the publicly funded national healthcare system for England and one of the four National Health Services for each constituent country of the United Kingdom. It is the largest single-payer healthcare system in the world. Primarily funded through the general taxation system and overseen by the Department of Health, NHS England provides healthcare to all legal English residents, with most services free at the point of use. Some services, such as emergency treatment and treatment of infectious diseases are free for everyone, including visitors”.

NHS has chosen this company because the company uses the best delivery channels to deliver their products. This company is a leading e-commerce supplier of mobility aids, healthcare products and daily living aids. This UK based company supplies a wide range of quality products from reliable and reputable manufacturers.

So the company has become an authorized supplier for NHS trusts. They also accept purchase orders from local authorities, schools, charities and other public funded organizations.

Anyone can buy their products and most of the delivery is free of cost. The customers are happy because the quality of the products are really good. The company sells branded products and all of them are manufactured in UK. The company also runs affiliate programs so that people can earn revenue.

The company has teamed up with Deko finance to make it easy for the customers to apply for loan. But to apply for the loan there are different conditions for the customers like customers have to be at least 18 years old, a permanent resident of UK etc.

Company Information:

Aids4Mobility

Website: https://www.aids4mobility.co.uk

Telephone: 01257 46 4164

Address: Lees Lane Nursery

Lees Lane

Dalton

Parbold

Lancashire

WN8 7RB