Nanocellulose Market 2018 | Global Market Size, Share, Key Players, Growth Driving Factors Forecast 2023

Nanocellulose Market Analysis :- Rising demand from paper & board as well as paints & coatings sector will boost the growth of the global market

Nanocellulose is derived from wood pulp or plant cellulose. It can be obtained through chemical or mechanical treatment to cellulose, a biopolymer material abundantly available worldwide. It exhibit excellent thermal, rheological, mechanical, and structural properties such as biodegradability, low density, superior strength, and high water binding capability. With the aforementioned properties, it is widely used in various applications such as oil & gas, personal care, paints & coatings, paper & board, composites & packaging, and others.

Regional Analysis

North America is estimated to be the largest nanocellulose market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific on account of strong existence of many big market players. European countries such as Germany and Spain are predicted to register a strong growth due to tremendous demand for nanocellulose based composites in the automobile sector. In Asia Pacific, countries such as China, Japan, and India are the fastest growing market for nanocellulose, and is estimated to grow at the same pace over the assessment period. Improving living standards along with the growing personal care sector is expected to contribute to the regional market growth. In North America, the U.S and Canada are among the major contributors to the regional market growth on account of expansion of cosmetics & personal care as well as rising innovations. The Middle East and Africa is estimated to witness a steady growth due to increasing foreign investments and shifting of manufacturing base for end use industries to these region.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Nanocellulose Market are DAICEL FINECHEM LTD (JAPAN), NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD. (Japan), Borregaard (Norway), CelluForce (U.S.), Sappi Ltd. (South Africa), Kruger Inc. (Canada), STORA ENSO (Finland), AmericanProcess Inc. (U.S.), UPM (Finland), J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG (Germany), and others.

Segmentation

The global nanocellulose market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into nanofibrillar cellulose (NFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC), bacterial cellulose (BCC). Based on the application, the market is categorized into composites & packaging, paper & board, paints & coatings, oil & gas, personal care, and others. Based on the region, the market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Nanocellulose is a lightweight solid material derived from plant matter, which comprises of nano-sized cellulose fibrils. It is a pseudo-plastic material and exhibit the property of specific kinds of gels or fluids that are generally thick in normal condition. It is generally obtained from wood pulp though it can be manufactured from any cellulosic source material. It is used to improve the rheology of food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. It possess superior properties such as excellent thermal stability, dimensional stability, lightweight, and high water binding capability, which make it suitable to use in numerous applications such as paper & board, paints & coatings, personal care, composites & packaging, oil & gas, and others.

The global nanocellulose market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. Some of the important factors attributed to the growth of the global market are increasing automotive production & sales, improving living standards, and expanding cosmetics market. Furthermore, the demand for nanocellulose is anticipated to witness a significant growth over the forecast period owing to surging oil & gas industry.

