Medical Device Outsourcing Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Medical Device Outsourcing Market by application (class I, class II, class III), service (regulatory consulting services, product testing & sterilization services, product upgrade services, product maintenance services), therapeutic (cardiology, drug delivery, dental, endoscopy, diabetes care) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Medical Device Outsourcing Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Medical Device Outsourcing Market. According to report the global medical device outsourcing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global medical device outsourcing market covers segments such as application, service and therapeutics. The application segments include class I, class II and class III. On the basis of service the global medical device outsourcing market is categorized into regulatory consulting services, product design and development services, product testing & sterilization services, product implementation services, product upgrade services, product maintenance services and contract manufacturing. On the basis therapeutics global medical device outsourcing market is categorized into cardiology, drug delivery, dental, endoscopy, general and plastic surgery and diabetes care.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global medical device outsourcing market such as, NSF International, Dravon Medical Inc., Code Refinery LLC, HCL Technologies Ltd., Millstone Medical Outsourcing, Cadence Inc., Plexus Corporation, Memry Corporation, CoorsTek Medical LLC, and Celestica HealthTech.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the Global medical device outsourcing market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of medical device outsourcing Market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the medical device outsourcing Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the medical device outsourcing market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:-

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market

4. Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Application 2017 – 2023

4.1 Class I

4.2 Class II

4.3 Class III

5. Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Service 2017 – 2023

5.1 Regulatory Consulting Services

5.2 Product Design and Development Services

5.3 Product Testing & Sterilization Services

5.4 Product Implementation Services

5.5 Product Upgrade Services

5.6 Product Maintenance Services

5.7 Contract Manufacturing

6. Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Therapeutics 2017 – 2023

6.1 Cardiology

6.2 Drug delivery

6.3 Dental

6.4 Endoscopy

6.5 General and plastic surgery

6.6 Diabetes care

6.7 Others

7. Global Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Application

7.1.2 North America Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Service

7.1.3 North America Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Therapeutics

7.1.4 North America Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Application

7.2.2 Europe Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Service

7.2.3 Europe Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Therapeutics

7.2.4 Europe Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Application

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Service

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Therapeutics

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Application

7.4.2 RoW Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Service

7.4.3 RoW Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Therapeutics

7.4.4 RoW Medical Device Outsourcing Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 NSF International

8.2 Dravon Medical Inc.

8.3 Code Refinery LLC

8.4 HCL Technologies Ltd.

8.5 Millstone Medical Outsourcing

8.6 Cadence Inc.

8.7 Plexus Corporation

8.8 Memry Corporation

8.9 CoorsTek Medical LLC

8.10 Celestica HealthTech

