Market Study on Expected Growth for Fuel Cell Market

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Fuel Cell Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Fuel Cell Market by type (Polymer/ Proton Exchange Membrane, Solid Oxide, Molten Carbonate, Phosphoric Acid, Direct Methanol), by Application (Stationery Applications Market, Transportation Applications Market, Portable Power) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Fuel Cell Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Fuel Cell Market.

The global fuel cell market is projected to surpass USD 6.60 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023. Fuel cells are electro-chemical devices that transform the chemical energy into heat and electricity by the oxidation of fuel (hydrogen, natural gas and methanol) contained in the fuel cell. The fuel cells usually comprise electrodes and electrolytes between which the oxidation reaction takes place. Electrolytes used in fuel cells are materials that contain many ions (atoms or molecules that have a net electrical charge), making it easy for an electric current to flow through them. Basic fuel cell components include electrodes, membranes, catalysts, polymers, and ceramics. These components are procured from the suppliers along with the components such as valves subsystem, membrane electrode assembly (MEA), which are then forwarded to the system integrators. Catalysts (platinum, nickel, and conductive ceramics) are used to speed up the reaction at the electrodes.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global fuel cell market by type, application, and region. The types include polymer/proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell, direct methanol fuel cell, phosphoric acid fuel cell, solid oxide fuel cell, and molten carbonate fuel cell, among others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into portable, transportation, and stationary applications.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global fuel cell market, AFC Energ, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd, Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy, Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited, Ceres Power Holdings PLC, Doosan Corporation, Fuelcell Energy, Hydrogenics Corporation, Kyocera, Panasonic Corporation, Plug Power Inc., and Toshiba Corporation.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Fuel Cell Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Fuel Cell Market

4. Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis, by Type (USD Million) 2015 – 2023

4.1 Polymer/ Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells (PEM)

4.2 Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFC)

4.3 Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC)

4.4 Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells (PAFC)

4.5 Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC)

4.6 Others

5. Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis, by Application (USD Million) 2015 – 2023

5.1 Stationery Applications Market

5.2 Transportation Applications Market

5.3 Portable Power

6. Global Fuel Cell Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2015 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fuel Cell Market by Type (USD Million)

6.1.2 North America Fuel Cell Market by Application (USD Million)

6.1.3 North America Fuel Cell Market by Country (USD Million)

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Fuel Cell Market by Type (USD Million)

6.2.2 Europe Fuel Cell Market by Application (USD Million)

6.2.3 Europe Fuel Cell Market by Country (USD Million)

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Market by Type (USD Million)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Market by Application (USD Million)

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Fuel Cell Market by Country (USD Million)

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Fuel Cell Market by Type (USD Million)

6.4.2 RoW Fuel Cell Market by Application (USD Million)

6.4.3 RoW Fuel Cell Market by Sub-region (USD Million)

7. Company Profiles

7.1 AFC Energy

7.2 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

7.3 Ballard Power Systems Inc.

7.4 Bloom Energy

7.5 Ceramic Fuel Cells Limited

7.6 Ceres Power Holdings PLC

7.7 Doosan Corporation

7.8 Fuelcell Energy

7.9 Hydrogenics Corporation

7.10 Kyocera

7.11 Panasonic Corporation

7.12 Plug Power Inc.

7.13 Toshiba Corporation